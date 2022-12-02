QuantGate and CoinAnalyst Announce Termination of LOI

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – QuantGate Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the “QuantGate” or “Company“), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI“), Machine Learning SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, announces that the Company and CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (“CoinAnalyst“) will not be proceeding with their proposed reverse transaction as previously announced on October 19, 2022. As a result, the non-binding letter of intent entered into between the Company and CoinAnalyst, dated October 14, 2022, has been terminated effective December 5, 2022.

QuantGate Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

