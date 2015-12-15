Result of AGM

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETNG

(“DXSP”)

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 1 December 2022.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 4 November 2022 were passed and copies of the Resolutions are available on the Company’s website

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

[email protected] https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk

Corporate Advisor City & Merchant

David Papworth 020 7101 7676

Corporate Broker Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce 020 3764 2341

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.