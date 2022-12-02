Samaiden Group Signs Agreement to Explore Cambodia Venture

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Samaiden Group Berhad (Bursa: SAMAIDEN, 0223), a clean energy solution specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power, is pleased to announce that the Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samaiden Sdn Bhd, has signed a partnership agreement with Management Venture Asia (Cambodia) Ltd. (MVA) today, to explore the clean energy-related business opportunities in Cambodia.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee Director of MVA, H.E. Salah Essa

MVA, a business consultancy and clean energy project developer based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia is primarily engaged in facilitating business ventures and taking products to market and market research throughout Asia. The company has successfully completed the development of 20MW ground mounted solar project in Bavet, in which the project was awarded power purchase agreement by the Electricite du Cambodge in August 2019.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, “We’re looking forward to the collaboration with MVA given their strong presence in Cambodia. Expanding in Southeast Asia is part of our 5-years plan given the region’s growing population and its geographical advantages.”

“We firmly believe the partnership with MVA will ensure our expansion plans in Cambodia are focused. We are honoured to have MVA as our business partner in the development of clean energy in the country given its vast experiences and network in clean energy infrastructure.

The Director of MVA, H.E. Salah Essa quotes, “We are looking forward to this collaboration with Samaiden in the renewable and sustainable energy businesses in Cambodia and hope to draw on their industry experience and skills to make this venture successful for nation growth and aligning with country goal towards Net Zero Carbon policy 2050.”

Samaiden Group Berhad: 0223 [BURSA: SAMAIDEN], https://samaiden.com.my/

