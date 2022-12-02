Sensefolio Officially Launches the Sensefolio Hub, an ESG Data Portal for Investment Portfolios

Sensefolio Hub allows finance and investment professionals to manage and easily track their portfolio’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives by importing their holdings

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2022) – Sensefolio – the leading alternative ESG data provider – is officially launching the Sensefolio Hub. As outlined on their website, the Sensefolio Hub allows finance and investment professionals to manage and easily track their portfolio’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives by either adding their holdings manually, by importing their whole list of holdings or by searching for any existing fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Sensefolio Hub aims to be the ultimate one-stop ESG data platform, providing users full transparency on the companies’ ESG in their portfolio. The Sensefolio Hub provides all the underlying company data – including ESG-related financial news, social media posts, company reviews websites, company annual and sustainability reports, along with ESG metrics such as CO2 Emissions, Gender Gap or Water/Waste Intensity per sales.

“The aim is to provide our clients a more practical and user-friendly platform on which they would be able to track and monitor their portfolio holdings’ ESG over our wide range of criteria – this includes air quality, labor-management relationship, transparency of payments, metrics like CO2 Emissions, Gender Equality, Energy Intensity per sales, or through the various company ESG policies currently in place. They would just upload their portfolio and get instant ESG scores for each of their assets, as well as all relevant information and underlying raw data. We want our clients to fully trust the Sensefolio ESG scores,” tells Sensefolio’s CTO and Chief Data Scientist, Olivier Khatib.

The Sensefolio Hub would not only be used by and handy to finance and investment professionals but also to public relations firms and companies themselves. In fact, they can use the Sensefolio Hub to track their companies’ online image and reputation.

Since 2015, Sensefolio has been developing sophisticated machine learning models and other A.I. algorithms to assess and monitor companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives over 50+ criteria and 10,000+ data points (including notably social media posts, financial news, annual reports, and employee reviews websites). Sensefolio currently rates over 30,000 companies – including more than 10,000 private companies across the globe.

