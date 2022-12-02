ShipMonk Opens its 11th State-of-the-Art 3PL Fulfillment Center in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

New Texas Facility Added to Reduce Ecommerce Merchant Costs and Shipping Times

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShipMonk, a first-in-class ecommerce 3PL company, is excited to announce the expansion of our fully-integrated fulfillment center network to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Dallas-Fort Worth marks the 11th location in ShipMonk’s growing global network of 1st party fulfillment centers. This new facility is strategically positioned to maximize fast, easy, and affordable shipping. The fulfillment center is located within 1-day ground shipping from 5 of the 15 most highly-populated cities in the US. Further, the Dallas-Fort Worth facility is opening near the Port of Houston and within range of Texas’s other seaports, each of which creates new import options for ShipMonk’s new and existing ecommerce clients.

Jan Bednar, ShipMonk founder and CEO, notes, “Expanding our global operation creates greater opportunities for ecommerce business owners to lower shipping costs and shorten delivery times. By distributing inventory across multiple facilities and leveraging ShipMonk’s Virtual Carrier Network, our clients are in the best possible situation to save on costs and dominate shipping timeframes.”

Delving Deeper into Dallas-Fort Worth Fulfillment Center Benefits

Beyond the core benefits of our Dallas-Fort Worth expansion, clients will also enjoy:

Central Location for Reduced Transit Time

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center maximizes shipping reach; 48 of the 50 most populated cities in the US are within 3-day ground shipping from this new facility. Dallas-Fort Worth puts inventory in incredibly close proximity to the southern US and within easy reach of the entire country.

Shipping Zone Savings

With its centralized location, ShipMonk’s Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center will have lower average shipping zones than other coastally located facilities. Lower shipping zones translate to lower shipping costs on ecommerce orders. Note that 50% of the US population resides in Zone 5 or lower from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Distributed Ecommerce Inventory

Adding Dallas-Fort Worth to ShipMonk’s fulfillment center footprint of 11 tech-enabled locations provides ShipMonk clients with another state-of-the-art, 1st party facility for their inventory. By strategically placing products closer to customers, shipping is faster and costs are lower.

Quick Texas Fulfillment Center FAQs

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center is located at: 2601 NE 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX 76111

All standard ShipMonk 3PL services will be available from the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center (wholesale, lot control, serialization, etc.)

In addition to ShipMonk’s standard services, the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center will offer temperature controlled storage.

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center will cover over 250K square feet with 39 loading docks.

All new and existing ShipMonk ecommerce clients will be eligible to utilize the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas fulfillment center.

About ShipMonk

Since 2014, ShipMonk has operated with a singular guiding principle: help ecommerce brands scale through technology-driven fulfillment solutions that enable entrepreneurs to devote more time to what matters most in their businesses. Put simply, here at ShipMonk we help ecommerce brands STRESS LESS and GROW MORE.

ShipMonk proudly employs 2,000+ team members across 11 state-of-the-art facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. We are America’s fastest-growing third-party logistics provider (3PL) for DTC, B2B, and retail fulfillment across all verticals. Our enterprise-level services stand out amongst 3PLs thanks to our seamless integrations, superior shipping, and powerful order, inventory, and warehouse management technology. For more information visit shipmonk.com!

