SILK Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As the first web3 esports with earnings, Spider Tanks enables players to earn for their play through its complex and brilliantly designed reward economy. Its native token SILK has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on December 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Spider Tanks

Spider Tanks is a blockchain-based PVP brawler created by award-winning Netherlands based GAMEDIA and brought to players by Gala Games. Players choose between a number of Tank Bodies and Weapons in the garage, then battle it out in one of the many Spider Tanks arena maps. And since all tank parts are owned as NFTs, they can be upgraded, then sold on the secondary market at any time the player chooses.

Different game modes of Spider Tanks present different strategic and team-based challenges to always keep gameplay fresh. TEAM DEATHMATCH is an all-out brawl style match where the team with the most kills gets the victory. Players need to create killer destructive combinations with their teams, and let the chaos ensure. CAPTURE THE CHICKEN is a mode where player’s team’s goal is to capture as many moving chickens as possible and become a Spider Tanks chicken master. And in CAPTURE THE FLAG, the team who holds the only one flag in their possession the longest will be victorious in the match.

Spider Tanks is free to play, but also incorporates a variety of play-to-earn mechanics, centering around skill-based competition, resource collection, and a player-driven upgrade cycle. It builds an ecosystem where a web of participants including NFT holders, players, and game developers revolves around playing Spider Tanks matches and receiving Victory Points that can be submitted for game token reward distribution.

Whether the player wants to play with a small group of close friends, or tests their skills in high-stakes competition, Spider Tanks will be the worldwide play-to-earn esports for them. Players can enjoy the free to play game or compete with other players by purchasing fully tradable Weapons, Tanks and Bodies in the Spider Tanks store for advantages to the upgrade cycle, rarity head starts and more.

About SILK Token

Based on ERC-20, SILK is the game token of Spider Tanks ecosystem. It can be acquired by involving oneself in the Spider Tanks ecosystem through playing and winning games, as well as by operating nodes and other ecosystem products. SILK can also be spent in a number of ways, the chief of which is purchasing upgrades for a Tank Item NFT.

SILK will always be the only currency of the Spider Tanks ecosystem, and as that ecosystem grows in size, supply will not increase in-kind. With a soft cap of 100 million (i.e., 100,000,000) tokens, SILK’s economy is tied to the amount of players, SILK being generated, and SILK being spent and adjusts emission rates automatically.

The SILK token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on December 9, 2022, investors who are interested in the Spider Tanks investment can easily buy and sell SILK token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

