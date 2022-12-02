SmartStop Self Storage Named a Top Corporate Solar User by the Solar Energy Industries Association

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), a self-managed and fully integrated self storage company, announced today it was named a top corporate solar user in 2022 by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SmartStop ranked in the top one percent in the number of solar installations at its owned and managed properties. In addition, SmartStop ranked in the top six percent for solar adoption capacity (in megawatts) among the more than 5,000 businesses surveyed.

SEIA, the national trade association for the solar and storage industry, tracks and analyzes commercial solar adoption in the U.S. in its Solar Means Business 2022 report. According to the report released on November 29, 2022, American companies are installing record levels of solar to power their operations and now account for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the United States.

“SmartStop strives to be a leader in environmental sustainability and values the recognition of the SEIA,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of SmartStop. “Several years ago, we recognized that we could make an impact by powering our locations using renewable, clean energy.” said Schwartz. “We plan to continue the expansion of our solar program with installations at existing and newly acquired facilities across the country, and it’s a win-win because it improves profitability for our stockholders.”

SmartStop recognizes the importance of minimizing the impact of its operations on the environment and integrating environmental considerations into its business practices. SmartStop has implemented several energy-saving and waste-reduction initiatives along with solar panels. The majority of SmartStop locations feature interior motion-sensing lights, and energy-saving LED lights are used throughout the interiors and exteriors. SmartStop’s technology platform allows customers to use the company’s website or call center to generate paperless reservations and rentals.

“Solar Means Business highlights the incredible flexibility of solar, whether it’s installed on a warehouse roof, on a carport or at an offsite facility, showing the various ways that companies are meeting their needs with clean, affordable energy,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

Solar Means Business tracks over 47,000 corporate solar installations nationwide, which combined generate enough electricity to power 3.2 million homes and offset 20.4 million metric tons of CO2 annually. Total commercial solar installations are expected to double again over the next three years with nearly 27 GW of offsite corporate solar projects scheduled to come online by 2025.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 450 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of November 30, 2022, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 176 properties in 22 states and Ontario, Canada, comprising approximately 120,600 units and 13.7 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 20 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 17,050 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

