SMI Vantage Appoints Well-Known Business Personality: CSR, ESG and Organisational Development Expert Leong Lai Yee to the Board

SINGAPORE, Dec 27, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – SMI Vantage Limited, an investment and management company listed on the mainboard of the SGX, today announced it has appointed Ms. Leong Lai Yee, Edna as an Independent and Non-Executive Director to the Board, effective 1 January 2023. She replaces Wee Sung Leng who is stepping down having served over nine years on the SMI Board, as part of the Board renewal process.

Ms Leong is currently the Deputy Director and Head, Communications, Partnerships & Fund Development of RSVP Singapore The Organisation of Senior Volunteers. RSVP is an Institution of Public Character and the National Centre of Excellence for Senior Volunteerism under the patronage of Mdm Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore.

Ms Leong’s extensive experience in marketing, investment, banking and consulting includes stints in some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Following her passion for a more equitable and caring society, she has in recent years, been more involved in heading non-for-profit NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and social enterprises.

Commenting on Ms Leong’s appointment, Mark Bedingham, President and Chief Executive Office said, “I am delighted to welcome Edna to our Board at the start of this new year. Besides her proven entrepreneurial talent, she brings with her valuable and deep experience in the areas of corporate social responsibility, corporate governance and organisational development. She has worked tirelessly over the years towards the goal of a more equitable and caring society and will help SMI develop a pathway to a more inclusive approach to its corporate responsibilities and a fresh approach to ESG related matters.”

Ms Leong replied, “I am excited to be appointed to the Board of SMI Vantage and look forward to assisting SMI Vantage with its many new projects and businesses and being part of the company’s next chapter in its business journey I would like to see the Company be a responsible and strong corporate citizen that is able to give back to society. Being personally involved with various social enterprises over the years, I am passionate about bringing more “heart” to all we do. I will work closely with Mark, the Board, and the rest of the leadership team to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead and usher in SMI Vantage’s next chapter of growth and success.”

The Company would also like to take this opportunity to thank Wee Sung Leng for his valuable contribution and advice to the Board during his extensive service with SMI.

About SMI Vantage

SMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy including technology-based SaaS services and other high-tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances. https://www.smivantage.com/

