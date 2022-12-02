Spacecom Completes Successful Testing Campaign of Telesat’s LEO Demonstration Satellite

TEL AVIV, Israel and OTTAWA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spacecom (TASE: SCC), the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Telesat, (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the completion of Spacecom’s successful testing campaign with Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO (Low Earth Orbit) demonstration satellite.

The tests, conducted from Spacecom’s Teleport and labs facility located in the Judean Hills outside of Jerusalem, reached an average latency of below 30 milliseconds and data rates over 50 Mbps. In one case study, the companies tested backhauling for WiFi hotspots – such as in enterprise offices and remote communities using Spacecom’s DCP (Digital Community Platform).

The proof of concept tests for the satellite’s efficiencies showed speeds and complete system reliability consistent and similar to top-of-class land-based internet connectivity. The testing of various applications including video uploads, video conferencing, Cloud applications, and VPN used over 10 devices connected simultaneously to the hotspot. The download speeds were measured at over 10 Mbps and upload speeds of over 20 Mbps per device.

“Spacecom is working towards offering multi-orbit services and these steps with our partners at Telesat prove that we are on the right path to offer Telesat Lightspeed services in the future,” stated Ofer Asif, Senior Vice President of Strategy and BizDev at Spacecom. “Our technical and engineering capabilities, alongside creative and dedicated problem solving, are exactly what is needed to take advantage of our position in the satellite industry and deliver unique value to our customers.”

Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer Glenn Katz commented, “We are excited to partner with the Spacecom team to expand their services portfolio with enterprise-class, high throughput, low-latency connectivity. With our programmable virtual network operator (pVNO) model and committed information rates backed by SLAs, Telesat Lightspeed provides a flexible and compelling value proposition for Spacecom’s next-generation offerings.”

About Spacecom

Spacecom (TASE: SCC) is a satellite communication service provider and proprietary owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet. Its strategically located satellites, AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 co-located at 4°W, AMOS-4 at 65°E, and AMOS-17 at 17°E, provide vast, reliable coverage over Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

AMOS-17, its most recent addition, is a fully digital and advanced High Throughput Satellite (HTS) expanding Spacecom’s reach over Africa, the Indian Ocean region, the Middle East and Asia.

Since 1992, the company has been innovating, serving as a partner to customers, providing satellite connectivity, network optimization technologies, consultation and tailored solutions to suit its partners’ specific needs to drive business growth.

Spacecom’s solutions include managed services, professional services, turn-key solutions, Cellular Backhaul, trunking solutions as well as broadcast, data and broadband satellite services. Customers include ISPs, telecom and MNO operators, DTH / OTT operators, network integrators and government agencies, among others.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on @Telesat on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

