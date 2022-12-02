SpotOn Names Former Square and Google Executive Bryan Solar as New Chief Product Officer

Co-Founder Doron Friedman to Become Chief Innovation Officer

SAN FRANCISCO — December 6, 2022 — SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants and small businesses, has named Bryan Solar as its new Chief Product Officer. Solar joins SpotOn from Block, where he was the General Manager for Square for Restaurants. He has also held leadership positions at Google, where he managed various SMB and restaurant-related projects. SpotOn’s Co-Founder and former Chief Product Officer, Doron Friedman, will take on the newly-created role of Chief Innovation Officer.

“I’ve been closely watching SpotOn since its founding in 2017. Their ability to combine innovation, ease-of-use, and exceptional customer support is unique in the industry and a clear reason that SpotOn has earned the business of tens of thousands of restaurants and SMBs in five short years,” said Solar. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team that is built on empathy for business owners and operators, and to bring my personal and professional experience in the industry to take SpotOn to the next level.”

Solar was raised in a family of restaurant owners, which inspired him to build a career developing technology to support the growth and success of restaurants and small businesses. Before joining SpotOn, he was the General Manager of Square for Restaurants where he led Product Management, Engineering, Data Science, Marketing, and Creative teams for the restaurant business. Prior to that, he spent time at Google where he helped launch Reserve with Google, led SMB New Products and Markets, and led Google’s Restaurants Tools team.

As SpotOn’s Chief Product Officer, Solar will define the product vision, strategy, and execution, overseeing one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. He will also join SpotOn’s Executive Leadership Team.

“We are proud to welcome Bryan to the SpotOn team, not only because of his outstanding track record in the industry, but also his empathy and passion for supporting small business owners,” said Matt Hyman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SpotOn. “With Bryan leading the incredible team that Doron has built over the years, SpotOn is uniquely positioned to deliver the products and services our clients need today, and into the future.”

After 5 years leading the product organization, Doron Friedman is evolving to take on the role of Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Friedman will focus on defining SpotOn’s product innovation strategy, examining industry trends and client needs, identifying gaps in the market, and setting a course for SpotOn’s future product pipeline.

As a co-founder, Friedman has always been the driving force behind SpotOn’s innovation, relentlessly pursuing the next wave of products that will simplify the lives of SMB owners and help them grow their businesses. His years as a small restaurant owner have given him knowledge and empathy for the challenges faced by small business owners, as well as deep insight into what can really help them. Under his leadership, SpotOn developed and launched dozens of products since 2017, and countless updates and upgrades to existing products to make them the best they can be.

“Bryan’s work at the intersection of restaurants, SMBs, and technology makes him uniquely positioned to lead our product team in its next phase of growth,” said Doron Friedman, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “I’m thrilled to partner closely with him to deliver a product roadmap that helps our clients win, no matter what the future brings.”

SpotOn has been recognized as the best point-of-sale for restaurants, bars, and retail by the Capterra Competitive Comparison Report. The company received the highest marks among its competition across all categories measured, including functionality, ease of use, customer support, and value for money. SpotOn was also recently named to Inc. Business Media’s inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting business owners and helping companies grow.

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that “works the way you work” and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the most robust product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.