Stratio Announces ITxPT TiGR Industry Standards Certification to Extend Interoperability of its Predictive Maintenance Solution for Public Transport

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stratio , the leading provider of predictive maintenance for transport operators, today announces that the Stratio Platform for Public Transport is now certified by ITxPT as compliant to the Telediagnostic for Intelligent Garage in Real-time protocol standards (TiGR).

The TiGR standardized protocol allows public transport operators to both import external data into the Stratio Platform, as well as to export Stratio’s vehicle technical data and diagnostic insights into other back office systems. This facilitates the interoperability of the platform, enabling a fully integrated ecosystem that facilitates seamless maintenance operations, stock management, and reporting.

“We are excited to be able to offer a TiGR certified solution,” said Ricardo Margalho, co-founder and CEO of Stratio. “Stratio’s main objective is to simplify the lives of transport operators, optimize operational efficiency, and give service teams a unified view of the state of their vehicles. For this reason, a fully interoperable interface is a key added value for our product, which allows us to work closely with operators and partners to extend the amount of data being shared between different systems and tools,” he explained.

“Our solution allows for real-time visibility and maintenance monitoring across multi-brand fleets, and we already provide access to our information through our extensive API”, said Nuno Mendes, Head of Product Management at Stratio. “The TiGR standardized open interface offers our clients an additional alternative to the traditional ‘silo’ approach of some legacy systems and tools, enabling quick, successful integrations that meet Public Transport industry standards,” he added.

The Keolis Group will be the first Stratio customer to take advantage of the recently certified TiGR protocol, with plans for deployment across their electric bus fleet in Blois, France.

About Stratio

The Stratio Predictive Maintenance Platform for fleets enables zero downtime, saves costs, and allows transport operators to serve more people, better. By eliminating vehicle breakdowns, Stratio’s proprietary technology makes transportation more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to everyone. 5 of the 10 largest transportation companies in the world rely on Stratio’s technology to fully leverage the data under the hood, improve operational efficiency, and offer a service that passengers and customers can trust. Stratio’s technology has enabled transportation for 1.4 billion people so far.

