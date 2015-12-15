Teradata Ranked Highest — Again — in All Four Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases

Teradata also named a Cloud Database Management Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it ranked highest in all Analytical Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, published December 15, 2022, by analysts Rick Greenwald, Merv Adrian, Adam Ronthal, Henry Cook, Philip Russom, Xingyu Gu. The four Use Cases in which Teradata received the highest scores — Traditional Data Warehouse (4.71/5), Logical Data Warehouse (4.85/5), Data Lake (4.25/5), and Streaming Analytics (4.25/5) – represent some of the most important use cases for enterprises today. For instance, 17 out of the top 20 global banks rely on Teradata’s superior analytic capabilities to improve operational efficiencies – reducing fraud and improving customer experiences, as two example use cases.

From Teradata’s perspective, of the 17 vendors evaluated for the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, Teradata — with ClearScape Analytics’ powerful in-database functionality, open and connected integrations, and robust operationalization features — demonstrates an unrivaled capacity to meet customers’ evolving and multifaceted analytical needs.

Teradata was also named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS), published December 13, 2022, by analysts Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Xingyu Gu. Gartner evaluates vendors placed in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“We continue to deliver on Teradata’s purpose to transform how businesses work and people live through the power of data. We believe that we have the most powerful cloud analytics and data platform — one that enables data warehouse, data lake, and lakehouse design patterns at massive scale — giving our customers the flexibility they need to execute mission-critical workloads that address the full spectrum of their needs,” said Steve McMillan, CEO, Teradata. “Gartner recognition validates our differentiated, open, and customer-centric approach of delivering real-time insights and optimized results to customers wherever they are on their digital transformation journey.

“We continue to innovate on that foundation. Earlier this year, we introduced new capabilities to the Teradata VantageCloud platform that extend our technology beyond business-critical enterprise needs to departmental, exploratory, and ad hoc use cases. We also vastly increased our in-database analytic functions – far beyond any competitor – with ClearScape Analytics. These significant enhancements make Teradata an even stronger competitor in the cloud analytics and data market, and more importantly, create new opportunities for our customers to drive their business forward.”

Gartner defines the cloud DBMS market as follows, “Core capabilities are that vendors fully supply provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data on cloud storage. Data is stored in a cloud storage tier. Optionally, they may cater to multiple data models and data types — relational, nonrelational (document, key value, wide column, graph), geospatial, time series and others.”

