The 39th edition of World AI Show sets a rapid pace for the adoption of AI in the Indian landscape

250+ C-level attendees, 25+ notable expert speakers, 8 multi-national partners, and future tech exhibitors graced the 39th edition of World AI Show at The Leela, Mumbai on 23rd November 2022. With the help of these eminent speakers and futuristic solution providers, attendees were able to build and embrace a vibrant AI industry in India.

Mumbai, Dec 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The 39th global edition of World AI Show, held in Mumbai, had a significant impact on the future of the Indian AI ecosystem. Leading Indian tech mavens convened at The Leela in Mumbai to discuss how AI, ML, IA & Robotics will be adopted by Indian businesses in the coming years.

One of the conference’s most prominent discussions was the panel on “Tactical to Transformative.” The panel which consisted of Nitin Mittal, President & Group CTO, Zee Entertainment Industries, Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group, Krishnan Venkateswaran, CDIO, Titan Company Limited, Moumita Sarker, Director, Deloitte India was moderated by Ninad Raje, Director & CIO, HealthAssure addressed a broad range of technologies that are essential to businesses’ digital transformations (DX). The consensus was that AI would be the main technology driving enterprises through Digital Transformation.

Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group, responded to a question regarding the role of AI in the metaverse during the Tactical to Transformative discussion, and said, “AI can render accurate and realistic avatars in the metaverse and helps get much closer to reality while promoting creative partnership. The second thing would be AI Ops; Metaverse is resource intensive and for scalability, it heavily relies on AI. AI also facilitates human-computer interaction thus aiding content generation and enhancing interaction in the metaverse experience.” Sharing her thoughts on the panel discussion, she added, “It was an excellent discussion on AIOps, AI at scale, ethical AI, and applicable AI. Benefits are real and so are the challenges. The conversations brought out a lot of learning for all of us.”

The panel discussion ‘Conversational AI’ had some riveting insights on technology’s larger impact in complementing and augmenting human capabilities. The panelists emphasized on solutions powered by conversational AI, which are paving the way for improving the overall experience (TX) to generate transformative business results.

Aman Goel, Co-founder, Cogno AI (Acquired by Exotel) talked extensively about the emerging importance of conversational AI. Aman was quoted saying, “Conversational AI will play an important role in the future of customer engagement. Driven by ever-increasing customer expectations, it has become paramount for businesses to implement a round-the-clock easily scalable solution that can only be supported by machine learning tools. Currently we are at the precipice of chatbot and voicebot technology, with research and new developments in natural language processing and emotional intelligence emerging every day to simulate human-like conversations. We envision a future where AI-enabled support will become a fundamental process in customer engagement, acting as the initial point of contact between a customer and the business. This does not mean that the customer engagement segment will become completely automated by AI. Companies that find the right synergy between human and AI interactions will lead the way in offering successful engagement and support.”

The Tech Talk presentation on ‘Agile AI’ by Prashanth Kaddi, Partner, Deloitte India, was a key component of the conference, emphasizing the importance of AI’s requirement for agility and how it affects the time to market. While commenting on AI-driven solutions, Prashanth commented, “Success of AI-driven solutions and industrializing them is critically dependent on shorter time to market. The best way for enterprises to unlock the power of AI is through pre-built solutions and components that can speed up exploratory data analysis, modelling, and sustenance. Pre-built AI solutions can significantly accelerate solutions to market by crunching the time to market by over 60-70%.”

Some other noteworthy topics were ‘Democratization of AI and the Rise of Low-Code and No-Code Solutions’ highlighted the importance of easy-to-use AI solutions. The organization-wide scope of analytics’ impact was underlined in ‘The Democratization of Analytics.

Other topics include:

Rising concerns about ethical and responsible AI

Role of AI in making the Metaverse a functional – albeit virtual – reality

Designing a future-proof data architecture with data fabric

The positive impact of voice technology

Cognitive automation and the future of decision

“It is needless to say that AI has a huge potential in India. Every industry or sector of the economy is exhibiting encouraging signals of growth when paired with AI. No industry will be immune to the impact of this potent instrument. For individuals who are eager to have an impact on the Indian AI business, the coming years will be very lucrative. We are happy to continue on our mission to showcase the potential of the Indian future-tech market through strategic events like World AI Show,” said Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

