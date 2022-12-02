The Favour Dental Announces Full Mouth Rehabilitation Implant Denture Case Study

Houston full mouth rehabilitation implant denture case study by Dr. Cam Ngoc T. Dong, DDS at The Favour Dental (832-581-3993) in Houston, has announced the successful completion of an especially complex full dental reconstruction procedure on a senior citizen, showcasing the practice’s breadth of expertise.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2022) – Dr. Cam Ngoc T. Dong, DDS – a leading general and cosmetic dentist at The Favour Dental – has announced the successful results of a new case study involving the full mouth rehabilitation of a patient with badly malformed, diseased, and missing teeth. The recent case study points to the transformative effects of a combination of skilled dentistry and the latest in dental rehabilitation technology.

Additional information on The Favour Dental's treatments can be seen at

Saddled with fractures, periodontal issues, and a poor long-term prognosis for her remaining upper teeth, the patient in this case study complained that she was hesitant to laugh or smile and had difficulty chewing and digesting food.

“The patient was unhappy with her [dental] aesthetic and function and suffered from chewing issues, periodontal issues, fractures, and faced a poor long-term prognosis for her upper teeth,” says Dr. Dong.

For this exceptional case, the team at The Favour Dental proposed four treatment options but decided on a two-implant retained upper denture rehabilitation based on the patient’s situation and their medical assessment.

The Favour Dental decided to treat this patient with a combination of dentures and implants, which required several tooth extractions and bone socket preservation measures. The procedures were enabled by Dr. Dong’s extensive education and practice in the fields of orthodontics and implantology. The Favour Dental’s Full Mouth Rehabilitation can include microsurgery, gum contouring, and dental implants in accordance with the patient’s needs.

Discussing her approach to the procedure, Dr. Dong says, “We started the treatment with the extraction of six upper front teeth. We placed bones for socket preservation and placed two implants on the upper right and upper left lateral incisors. At five months, the implants were well integrated and it was time to fabricate the upper denture. With two locators attached and the successful implant, the patient can now chew, talk, and can live without the fear of dentures falling out.”

