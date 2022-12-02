The Lamp Workshop Unveils Luxury Plaster Lighting Collection

Sussex, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2022) – Premium British business The Lamp Workshop has officially unveiled its brand new collection of high-end plaster lights.

Jack Carrick

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/147090_b225755d94ca9bb4_001.jpg

Carefully crafted using a mix of luxurious materials such as bronzed brass, powder coated back-plates and cast brass, the new collection has been designed by founder Jack Carrick and embodies minimalist luxury and contemporary style taking inspiration from Giacometti and Syrie Maugham. Available to purchase in bespoke designs, the lights are made with professional, artisan plaster and can be selected or entirely made-to-order.

Since the company’s inception in 2012, The Lamp Workshop has been firmly establishing its place as one of Britain’s most renowned companies for full restorations and repairs of antique, vintage lamps, and chandeliers. The company has since carried out a number of projects and bespoke creations for some of the country’s most sought-after interior designers, cementing itself as a premium supplier across London and the South East.

The family-run business is based in East Sussex, and consists of a highly-skilled but small guild of professional craftsmen, specialising in the restoration and creation of beautifully bespoke lamps and other unique objects of antique and contemporary origin.

Led by Jack Carrick, the founder works closely alongside his father and two brothers – who each have an equal passion for restoration and bespoke creation of high-end lamps and homeware.

“We’ve been working incredibly closely with some of the country’s best interior designers for some time now,” says Jack Carrick. “This has been invaluable for us as a business, and has helped us to understand the quality of lamps and other homeware items which are increasingly valuable and sought after. This, combined with our expertise in the restoration and creation of such items, has led us to launch our very own collection of premium plaster lights. It’s something we’re very excited about.”

“Using high-quality materials combined with intricate metal-work, the designs consist of ceiling lampshades, wall lights, and even light installations. Every lamp can be made-to-order where needed, whether it’s taking inspiration from our latest plaster collection, or from somewhere else.”

The Lamp Workshop’s complementary skills allows the team to provide a service that always goes above and beyond for their clients, whether someone is looking to restore a precious antique chandelier to its former glory, purchase from their new collection, or simply repair a lamp or lighting fixture for a new design project. The team is capable of managing both bespoke projects both large and small.

The Lamp Workshop has also worked closely with Sotheby’s Auction House to repair and rewire highly valuable lamps and chandeliers for their clients, securing their reputation as the premier chandelier rewiring specialist in London.

“We are experts in the repair and sympathetic restoration and rewiring of antique chandeliers and lamps, and all of our work is undertaken at our professionally equipped workshops in the rolling Sussex countryside,” says Jack Carrick.

“Our latest plaster lighting collection is a fine example of our more contemporary work. Taking inspiration from the intricate projects we have carried out for larger brands and individuals, the collection is perfect for kitchens, bedside lighting, cabinets and grand entrances.”

Although based in East Sussex, The Lamp Workshop can undertake on-site projects in other areas of the UK, too, such as Kent, Surrey and London.

“We understand the challenges of managing both large or small interior design projects, and it certainly is no mean feat. When purchasing a collection from The Lamp Workshop or working alongside the team, we always take the time to understand your design needs – making the process easy, simple and seamless. Going above and beyond is at the heart of what we do. You could say that it’s part of our DNA.”

The Lamp Workshop’s newest collection of high-end plaster lights are now available to order via telephone or online, here: https://thelampworkshop.co.uk/.

Notes to Editors

The Lamp Workshop is located on Unit 5 Woodland view, Hooe road, East Sussex, TN339EH

Calls may be taken via +44 7934719495, and journalists are welcome to contact Jack Carrick directly for any media or interview enquiries.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147090