Tulsa ER & Hospital Adopts Trailblazing MeMed BV® Test

Tulsa ER & Hospital is the first hospital facility in Oklahoma to adopt the FDA-approved technology that distinguishes viral from bacterial infections in 15 minutes

HAIFA, Israel and TULSA, Oklahoma, December 22, 2022 – MeMed, a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, and Tulsa ER & Hospital, a physician-managed facility with a mission to restore the provider and patient relationship through communication and individualized treatment plans, today announce that Tulsa ER & Hospital is adopting the trailblazing MeMed BV® test that distinguishes between a bacterial and viral infection in just 15 minutes from serum.

MeMed’s technology applies machine learning to translate the complex signaling of the immune system into simple, actionable diagnostic insights. This enables rapid, accurate diagnosis even in cases where the site of infection is inaccessible, such as respiratory tract infections which are currently on the rise. The MeMed BV test aids physicians to enhance patient management and make more informed antibiotic treatment decisions.

Dr. Mark Blubaugh, Chief Medical Officer & ER Physician, Tulsa ER & Hospital said, “We at Tulsa ER & Hospital are excited to offer the new MeMed BV test. The FDA-approved lab test will assist us in deciphering between viral and bacterial infections when conventional testing fails to do so. The 15-minute results will help guide physicians in the appropriate utilization of antibiotics. We look forward to continuing to serve the Tulsa community by providing quality state-of-the-art emergency room and inpatient hospital care.”

Rusty McGuire, Chief Nursing Officer, Tulsa ER & Hospital said, “Our hope is this test will offer peace of mind to patients that their symptoms are indeed a viral infection not requiring an unnecessary antibiotic or a bacterial infection where antibiotics are indicated.”

Dr. Eran Eden, CEO and Co-Founder of MeMed, said, “We are proud to partner with Tulsa ER & Hospital, and for the opportunity to apply our innovative MeMed BV technology to aid in judicious use of antibiotics and improving patient outcomes.”

About Tulsa ER & Hospital

Tulsa ER & Hospital is an accredited state-licensed Hospital providing 24/7 emergency and inpatient care to the Tulsa area for the past 3 1/2 years. Tulsa ER & Hospital serves the community with state-of-the-art testing and diagnostics while providing value-based quality care. Its mission is to restore the provider and patient relationship through communication and individualized treatment plans.

Our inclusive facility offers completely comprehensive medical care, treating both major and minor injuries and illnesses. We are equipped to manage any emergency you may have. We also offer inpatient care, full-service lab testing and diagnostic imaging services including x-ray, CT scan ultrasound, and MRI. You can count on our team of expert staff and physicians to deliver the healthcare you deserve.

Tulsa ER & Hospital is co-owned by individual physicians and Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a physician-led healthcare management and operations company with approximately 1,500 employees nationwide and is partnered with over 800 physicians. Nutex Health has two divisions: A Hospital division and a Population Health Management division. The Hospital division currently owns and operates 21 health care facilities in eight different states, including Tulsa ER & Hospital. The Population Health Management division provides management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit www.me-med.com

