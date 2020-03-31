Tumblr Chooses Livebox to Power its Livestreaming Video & Creator Economy

Livebox Continues to Bring Live Video to More Partners, Helping More Content Creators Create

NEW HOPE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Meet Group, a top provider of livestreaming video and creator economy solutions, today announced that Tumblr, a microblogging and social networking website, has chosen Livebox as its video livestreaming and content provider. Live has been rolled out to Tumblr’s U.S. users, with global rollout planned.





With more minutes of video content produced through Livebox per day than Netflix has in its catalog1, Livebox has become a leader in integrated livestreaming video and creator economy solutions. Livebox currently enables livestreaming video for seven of the top grossing 25 social networking apps in the US2, along with The Meet Group’s portfolio of owned and operated mobile apps and services. The Meet Group represents the Video segment of ParshipMeet Group, an international leader in Dating and Video.

“We’re curious to see how Tumblr’s overflowing creativity will blossom now that users have access to native live streaming. Our creators are multi-modal and this is a new color in their palette,” said Matt Mullenweg, founder and CEO of Tumblr’s parent company Automattic.

“We are excited to add Tumblr to our growing portfolio of Livebox partners,” said Geoff Cook, CEO and co-founder of The Meet Group. “As one of our largest partners, Tumblr Live showcases the applicability of live video and creator economy solutions to a range of social platforms and use cases.

“With everything needed to launch livestreaming video and new creator economy solutions all in one ‘box’, Livebox gives brands the power to create new chances for connection while also providing opportunities for quantifiable business impact. We couldn’t be happier to partner with Tumblr to help users create great content and storytelling.”

Today’s announcement coincides with the official launch of the Livebox brand. Livebox offers partners:

A turnkey, white label, live video solution

An integrated monetization solution for brands and creators

An industry-leading safety framework that combines AI technology and 500+ human moderators to review all video, audio, photo, and text-based content created or displayed on the platform

Dedicated talent support to find, recruit, and promote content creators with a focus on developing quality content and driving community engagement

Livebox’s business model allows app users to give and receive virtual gifts, providing brands and creators a path to grow engagement and monetization. Livebox currently provides the integrated livestreaming video and creator economy solution for 16 popular social applications and brands.

For more information on Livebox, please visit www.livebox.com.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group is a leading provider of livestreaming video and creator economy solutions for a number of the world’s largest social apps. We connect millions of people every day through social entertainment and dating apps, and our Livebox platform makes it easy for brands to monetize and engage their audiences through livestreaming video. The Meet Group represents the Video segment of ParshipMeet Group, an international leader in Dating and Video. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com

About Tumblr

Tumblr is the best place for art and artists. It’s the place culture happens. Whole communities form and thrive in real-time. It’s also a destination for content distribution and original publishing. Where creators can build their portfolio and earn an income from their work. Owned and operated by Automattic, we’re the natural habitat for creative expression.

