U.S. Online Dating Market Research Report 2022: Integration of Machine Learning and AI to Help Better Matches Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The United States Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 833.18 million in 2021, USD 900.73 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% to reach USD 1,300.14 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Online Dating to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Services, the market was studied across General Online Dating Services, Merging Online Dating Services, Niche Online Dating Services, and Relationship Services.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Apps and Website.

Based on Subscription, the market was studied across Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly.

Based on Age Group, the market was studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years.

Based on Business Model, the market was studied across Non-Paid Online Dating Services and Paid Online Dating Services.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Online Dating Services and Subsequent Development of Apps in the U.S.

U.S. Population Exploring for a Non-Monogamous Relationship

Subscription-Based Services Offering Attractive Options in the U.S.

Restraints

Trust and Safety Issue with Data Sharing and Presence of Fraudulent Users

Opportunities

Significant Increase in the Number of Singles Due to Education and Financial Dependence in the U.S.

Integration of Machine Learning and AI to Help Better Matches

Challenges

Stringent Criteria Set by U.S. Regulatory Bodies

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Online Dating Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Online Dating Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Online Dating Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Online Dating Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Online Dating Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Online Dating Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Online Dating Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Online Dating Market, by Services

7. Online Dating Market, by Product

8. Online Dating Market, by Subscription

9. Online Dating Market, by Age Group

10. Online Dating Market, by Business Model.

11. California Online Dating Market

12. Florida Online Dating Market

13. Illinois Online Dating Market

14. New York Online Dating Market

15. Ohio Online Dating Market

16. Pennsylvania Online Dating Market

17. Texas Online Dating Market

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Company Usability Profiles

20. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Bumble Inc.

Clover Inc.

Coffee Meets Bagel, Inc.

Cupid Media Pty Ltd.

Eharmony, Inc.

EliteMate.com LLC

Grindr LLC

Happn SAS

HER

Hily

Love Group Global Ltd.

Match Group, Inc.

Snack

Spark Networks SE

Tastebuds Media Ltd.

