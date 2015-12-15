US Senate Candidate Shannon Bray Becomes Official Brand Ambassador of WPT Token ($WPT), the First Project in Cryptocurrency to Partner with American Corporate Finance

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2022) – WPT Investing Corporation (WPT) announces Libertarian party Senate candidate, Shannon Bray, as official Brand Ambassador. Shannon is a crypto-friendly politician, author, U.S. Navy Veteran, and former cybersecurity analyst at the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Shannon shares in our long-term vision of bringing legitimacy to the crypto space and regulated projects like ours,” said WPT CEO, Jonathan Menjivar. “Our token is the first venture to bridge the gap between corporate finance and the Blockchain.”

WPT is a fully incorporated Class C corporation in the state of New York. CEO, Jonathan Menjivar, is a registered business consultant in New York with over 20 years of financial experience. COO, Nahla Kamaluddin, is a licensed attorney and serves an active role as legal counsel. WPT is in the process of applying for a Money Transmitter License to further legitimize the operation and bring the power of cryptocurrency to investors and businesses alike.

“I am pleased to join WPT and their long-term vision of bringing legitimacy to blockchain,” said Shannon Bray. “This is a perfect partnership because only regulated crypto projects will likely remain in the future.”

$WPT launched in July on the Ethereum Blockchain as the first cryptocurrency to partner with the corporate world and Blockchain through a proprietary Decentralized Application, starting with prime Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) lenders. By syndicating their treasury tax-earned funds to MCAs, $WPT injects up to 20% of ROI back into their ecosystem. Their ecosystem and the utility they provide is one-of-a-kind and sets them apart from any other token on the market today.

MCAs are a type of alternative small business financing and the MCA market is a multibillion-dollar industry.

$WPT is also launching an NFT 3D collection to complement the existing 2D collection; both collections have limited availability.

Though $WPT is not a lending platform, funds syndicated to MCA lenders aim to generate return on investment that will be injected back into the project’s ecosystem. Cryptocurrency is changing the world and the lives of many people that invest in it every day; however, corporate America and businesses in the United States have yet to fully utilize the Blockchain to its fullest potential. WPT is directly addressing this as they continue to bridge the gap between corporate America Merchant Cash Advance private financing and Blockchain.

