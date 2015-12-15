VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 30, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

By providing a stable token economy and opportunities to generate profits worldwide, ONE BIT TEN creates a more advanced platform with its customized AI for trading solutions based on accurate information. Its native token VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ONE BIT TEN

ONE BIT TEN is a startup-sized company whose goal is to globally expand the trading platform through accurate information by combining and processing data based on the trading volume of CEX, DEX, and OTC markets in distributed supercomputers.

One of the major projects of ONE BIT TEN is ONEBOT. It’s an automated computer program designed to execute specific tasks with minimal human intervention. In the world of cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency transaction bots aim to provide AI Trading Indicators and automated transaction bots that automatically trade one or more cryptocurrencies on one or more platforms on behalf of the owner or user to minimize risk and help achieve maximum individual goals.

In the exchange, Tokens’ transaction volume, ask and bid volumes, wallet movement, and numerous past data are combined to discard dummy data and process practical data only. A well performing leading index and trading bot are profitable. It is proven how well ONEBOT has combined automatic and manual trading strategies with monitoring system, which suggests the most efficient leading index and trading bot for trends supported by the user growth.

In short, ONEBOT can import, analyze, and use customized or other exchanges’ trading strategy data to automate trading executions. ONEBOT is classified as a margin trading bot, a leverage bot, and a spot trading bot by using automated and smart technologies such as AI and machine learning, helping investors to maximize profits by efficiently acting as an auxiliary indicator.

ONEBOT is increasing the number of users by delivering constantly efficient data. In that process, ONT BIT TEN provides a more advanced platform by building an ecosystem with technological advancement and ONE BIT TEN’s Token. Furthermore, the project will provide stable Token Economy and revenue generation opportunities through the activation of NFT.

With all technological approaches to machine learning and deep learning, ONE BIT TEN will continue to develop aggressive development and marketing for global top-tier products in areas related to trading investments. In addition, ONE BIT TEN will further develop and strategically cooperate with developers who are globally distributed, participating in voluntary development, and even supercomputer projects that can handle a lot of data in higher speed.

About VOB Token

VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) is the native token of ONE BIT TEN ecosystem. As VOB Token is used as a payment method, users will be able to gain greater flexibility in the application of usage. In addition, ONEBOT will increase flexibility and brand awareness by issuing VOB Token and using it as a payment. This will increase the adoption rate of platform for new members by securing abundant liquidity and enhancing security.

Based on BEP-20, VOB has a total supply of 300 million (i.e., 300,000,000) tokens, of which 1% is provided for presale ,10% is allocated to the management team, 14% is provided for the community, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 18% will be used for marketing, 6% is allocated to partners, 7% is allocated to the team and advisors, 9% will be used for development, 5% will be auto-burned, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

VOB token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 30, 2022, investors who are interested in the ONE BIT TEN investment can easily buy and sell VOB token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of VOB token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

