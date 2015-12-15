Wojak Finance Launches Profile-To-Earn Based NFTs Amidst the Bear Market

Indianapolis, Indiana–(Newsfile Corp. – December 29, 2022) – Wojak Finance, an innovative profile-to-earn solution, puts a lovely spin on the popular play-to-earn trend in the Web3 sector. They are releasing an NFT collection that is based on the new solution that is profile-to-earn. This collection aims to capitalize on the meme phenomenon and bring the entire meme and crypto community together.

WOJAKIANS NFTS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/149812_2846fdaf341b09dc_001full.jpg

The motive behind the collection is to incentivize buyers with WOJ tokens that change their social media profile images into the Wojakian from the NFT collection.

It’s a novel approach that builds on play-to-earn principles and can generate money with profile-to-earn. Anyone can use NFTs to earn only by changing their profile photo. The following make up for a solid launch base:

Joined forces with Certik, a prominent smart contract security evaluation company

P2E (Profile-To-Earn! An original solution in the cryptocurrency world)

Strong marketing campaign budget

A professional development and marketing team

Collaboration with well-known influencers

Wojakians NFTs collectors will have immediate access to the profile-to-earn ecosystem (app) followed by the public mint.

Additionally, A beta version of the Wojakians App has released. Holders may now use Wojakians NFT and benefit from their unique features.

This is a beta version, and our technical team is glad to welcome each one as a pioneer in using the platform.

About Wojak Finance

Wojakians NFTs is a web3 community-based profile-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem in which people can earn WOJ tokens as a reward; designed in a way that the more people use the NFTs, the more the WOJ token price will increase.

Wojak ecosystem aims to be the next big meme token by implementing the first promotion-to-earn metaverse in the future.

