Abdulwahab’s Office Announces New Investment Opportunities for 2023

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2023) – Abdulwahab’s Office, a state-of-the-art multi-national investment firm based in Oman and London, UK has announced a raft of exciting new projects for 2023, with launches by some of its partner companies that offer new opportunities for ambitious investors.





Caption: Abdulwahab Al Maimani introducing the guests to the agenda of the Annual Meeting, and presenting the Chairman speech.



One of those partners is MADA Computers, which will be releasing a new product in the IT sector called the MADA Tablet. Abdulwahab’s Office will also be opening a new round of investment for a watchmaking factory operating under the Waqt brand. AIM by Office is a state-of-the-art privately managed alternative investment market, and Invest by Office is the company’s new platform for asset-based investments. A new prototyping laboratory called Labs by Office will be getting underway in 2023, and the company also said that they are now the Middle East representative for the SnapMaker range of highly innovative and artisanal 3D printers, which set records for its initial Kickstarter funding.

As a multinational investment company, Abdulwahab’s Office works in different economic sectors and focuses not only on delivering outstanding value for investors but also on changing the world for the better through its investments. So far, the company has worked across a wide range of sectors including watchmaking, finance and investment, banking, events, marketing, real estate, the knowledge-based economy, IT, technology, and most recently the gaming industry. The business is committed to making a positive contribution to Oman Vision 2040, and a core part of its mission is to empower young people, inspiring and equipping them to become the global leaders of tomorrow.

Caption: Mazin Al Hasni, kicking off the new updates of Technologies Stream, and announcing our MADA computer first model.

In 2022 the company invested 30% of its profits in research and development. It developed and launched 24 new products, attracted 7600 new social media followers, and already reaches more than 1 million people on various platforms. It attracted 66,000 visitors to its in-person events, logged a reassuring 30,000 LTI-free man hours, analyzed 10 million data points, and contributed 0.060% to Oman’s GDP.

Caption: Panel discussion and talks on annual review.

As a trusted brand that creates new investment opportunities year after year, Abdulwahab’s Office represents a guarantee of quality and trust.

Company chairman and founder Abdulwahab Al Maimani, said, “In 2023 we will be focusing all of our efforts towards optimizing our cycle of investments. We will be innovating, building, referring, sustaining, stabilizing, reforming, and instituting all of the many investment opportunities that we either create or acquire.”

The business is committed to serving the public interest, as well as working with individuals and corporations to help realize their ambitions. Its long-term goal is to become one of the top 5,000 global brands and to make it onto the list of the top 100 best-performing companies.

– Website: www.abdulwahaboffice.com

– Contact Name: Abdulwahab Al Maimani

– Email: [email protected]

– Contact number: +968 97090490

Country: The United Kingdom

City: London

