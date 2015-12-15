Adaptive Research Expands Clinical Programs and Appoints Perminder Bhatia, M.D. as Head of Neurology

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Research, an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by integrating community physicians into the clinical trial process, today announced that Perminder Bhatia, M.D. has been appointed as Head of Neurology reporting to the Chief Medical Officer.

“2022 was a year of tremendous growth for Adaptive Research and with our continued expansion we are thrilled to have Perminder join our team,” said Brajesh Agrawal, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “His extensive experience in neurology combined with his proficiency in conducting clinical trials makes him the ideal candidate to lead our neurology division. Dr. Bhatia’s appointment enhances our ability to deliver neurology trials across our network and adds to our existing scientific and medical expertise in the areas of gastroenterology and nuclear medicine. As we look ahead to this year, we expect to add expertise in other therapeutic areas including oncology, as well as expand our footprint into multiple geographical areas.”

Dr. Perminder Bhatia is a board-certified Neurologist, Principal Investigator for Clinical Trials and Director at the Neuropain Medical Center in Fresno, CA, which he founded in 2003. He is also on staff at Community Health System, Fresno and the Saint Agnes Medical Center where he previously served as Chief, Division of Neurology. Previously, Dr. Bhatia was the Vice Chief, Department of Medicine at Rideout Memorial Hospital. Since 2003, Dr. Bhatia has completed more than 100 clinical trials and has published numerous research papers. He completed his MBBS from Punjab, India and received his Doctor of Medicine from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed his Neurology Specialty Residency from The State University of New York at Buffalo.

“At the Neuropain Medical Center, we pride ourselves on compassionate care by providing clinical trial access for patients to potentially improve their conditions. The team at Adaptive Research is passionate about the same ideals and I am very excited to expand my ability to bring clinical trials to community clinics to enhance patient care,” concluded Dr. Bhatia.

About Adaptive Research

Adaptive Research is an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by utilizing digital technologies and integrating community physicians and associated community networks into the clinical trial process. By introducing new community clinics to clinical trials, Adaptive can enable life science companies to tap into a larger, undiluted, and diverse patient pool to accelerate drug/device development. Adaptive offers a wide range of solutions for biotech/pharma sponsors, contract research organizations, and investigational sites to ensure patient diversity, increase patient access to potentially lifesaving investigational agents, devices or innovative disruptive technologies, and achieve improved clinical trial outcomes. Additional information can be found at: https://adaptiveresearch.com

