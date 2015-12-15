After Record Growth in 2022, Etiometry Paves Way for 2023 Expansion

150+ million hours of data signals, regulatory approvals key to Etiometry’s upward trajectory

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicaldecisionsupport—Etiometry, the leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, today provided a glimpse into its 2023 priorities as well as highlights from 2022, which marked a landmark year of growth for the company – including its database volume, which now exceeds 150 million hours of deidentified data signals. These patient-generated data are key to scaling Etiometry’s technology to serve additional populations and inform the company’s risk algorithms, which bolster the platform’s use as a safety net for clinicians caring for critically ill patients.

On the heels of record growth in 2021, Etiometry harnessed the momentum moving into 2022, more than doubling sales over 2021, and also initiated its first adult hospital installations.

On the regulatory front, Etiometry announced this month its eighth FDA clearance; the IDO2 IndexTM is now cleared for adult use. In 2022, the company doubled its FDA-cleared risk analytics portfolio to four indices, adding the HLA Index™ for hyperlactatemia, and ACD Index™ for acidemia, further strengthening its capability to track the fundamental pathways through which patients deteriorate under intensive care. In other markets, the company received CE Marking and Health Canada authorization for all four risk algorithms in pediatrics and the additional approval of the ID02 algorithm in adults in each geography.

“Our regulatory success uniquely positions Etiometry for further developments in 2023 that will result in enhanced offerings benefiting patients and the care teams treating them,” said Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry. “We’ve also seen a substantial uptick in clinicians using the platform’s data for research.”

Six peer-reviewed articles were published about the Etiometry platform in 2022, bringing the total to 12 journals and adding to the more than 120 ongoing research projects, which include 15 multi-center studies.

As the body of research highlighting the clinical efficacy of the Etiometry platform continues to grow, so does the attention from industry stakeholders. Following its 2021 strategic partnership with Terumo, last year, Etiometry formed its second partnership with Radiometer, a medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions to enhance neonatal intensive care outcomes.

In October, clinicians from some of the nation’s top-ranked hospitals participated in Etiometry’s Guiding Patient Safety Summit to discuss how the platform can impact patient care and improve daily workflows. Capping off the year, Frost & Sullivan presented Etiometry with its Enabling Technology Leadership Award for critical care decision making.

In 2023, Etiometry aims to maintain its regulatory tempo, add new customers across pediatric and adult hospital systems, and continue to expand its utilization footprint by installing the platform in more intensive care units, operating rooms, and emergency departments – a number that has already grown by a factor of four over the past two years. Etiometry also plans to add to its talent pool – which currently includes clinicians to inform product developments, as well as data science experts to expand the reach of the company’s AI-based platform.

“Aside from the strides we’re making in enhancing our platform’s capabilities, it’s exciting to pique the interest of more and more hospital leaders. The driver is always about enhancing patient care while reducing length of stay and readmissions,” said Cooke, “But, I would add that by decreasing the cognitive burden of care teams, Etiometry provides a concrete way to alleviate clinician burnout, which we all know, is a persisting problem. There really hasn’t been a better time for our solution.”

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is the leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has eight FDA clearances and four Health Canada approvals and CE markings. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry’s software is utilized by some of the world’s top academic medical centers, 20 of the Best Children’s Hospitals, ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 4 out of 5 of the highest ranked children’s hospitals in Newsweek’s Top Specialty Hospitals in the World and a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data.

The Etiometry Platform is an end-to-end data management software solution for the collection, analysis, visualization, and archiving of ICU clinical data. It is designed to facilitate the use of all available data to support the anticipation and management of the dynamic condition of patients requiring intensive care. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

