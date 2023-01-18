AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the ‘Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event’

Live video webcast on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:00 AM ET

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases — including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus — today announced that AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM has commenced a Phase 2 clinical study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

