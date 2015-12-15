Altamira Therapeutics to Present at 2nd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit Europe Conference January 24th to 26th

Hamilton, Bermuda, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Company COO Dr. Pañeda will discuss SemaPhore TM platform’s functionality with mRNA, and:

Peptide-based platform for extrahepatic delivery

The extrahepatic success of, and prospects for, SemaPhore vs other liver-restricted delivery methods

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2 nd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit Europe Conference in Berlin, Germany, which will be held January 24-26, 2023.

As an invited speaker, Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., the Company’s recently promoted Chief Operating Officer, will give a presentation at the conference titled, “Examining Extrahepatic Therapeutic mRNA Delivery with Self-Assembling Peptide-Based SemaPhore™ Platform.” Dr. Pañeda will dive deeper into topics such as:

Advantages of Altamira’s peptide-based platform

Messenger RNA (mRNA) encodes the information for manufacturing specific proteins and is the topic of a promising field of medical research, as shown by the fast-growing body of clinical and preclinical research into mRNA-based therapeutics.

Altamira is developing the use of mRNA to therapeutically increase the local production of specific proteins outside the liver to treat a variety of diseases. For this purpose, the Company is using its SemaPhore platform to efficiently transport those mRNA payloads into extrahepatic target cells. This state-of-the-art technology platform not only has the unique property of delivering RNA payloads to tissues outside the liver, but also increases the proportion of RNA that reaches the cytoplasm of the target cell. This represents a significant difference from the current industry standard, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), that deliver therapeutic mRNAs into liver cells and have limited endosomal escape.

Dr. Pañeda states, “mRNA drugs are one of the most exciting developments in human medicine as they offer strong target specificity and enable the treatment of diseases hitherto considered untreatable. Even the most powerful mRNA molecule is useless, however, if it cannot be delivered safely and effectively to the target tissue. With our SemaPhore platform, we have the right technology to take mRNA where it is needed and release it efficiently inside target cells.”

About the mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit Europe Conference

The 2nd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit Europe Conference is one of the most comprehensive meetings for mRNA experts in Europe. With over 250 mRNA research, therapeutics, exploration, and development companies and KOLs attending, attendees can be sure that they will receive an abundance of high-quality mRNA-focused information from this biopharma conference. For more info, visit: https://mrnabased-therapeutics.com/

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; post Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics’ strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics’ need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics’ product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics’ product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics’ intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics’ financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics’ capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Altamira Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics’ other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.