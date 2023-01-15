argenx to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan and the EU. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
[email protected]

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
[email protected]

