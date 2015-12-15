Home Nurse Inc (+1-770-765-1111) has announced an expansion of its caregiving application program for local residents in Atlanta, Georgia. The service connects family members with statewide support to help them better care for their loved ones.

Griffin, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 26, 2023) – The new announcement from Home Nurse Inc comes as more in-home caregivers seek support and training to allow them to provide for loved ones more effectively. The team can streamline the application process and help clients to navigate the challenges they encounter.

Atlanta Structured Family Caregiving Program Announced By Home Nurse Inc

Available to those who are over 18 years of age and meet eligibility requirements, the newly expanded service covers a range of caregiving options.

The Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) program in Georgia offers support and financial assistance to families who provide in-home care for a senior or disabled family member. The program is designed to help families who may not have the resources to provide long-term care on their own by providing them with compensation and resources to help them better support their loved ones.

Home Nurse Inc can now help clients navigate the process of applying for the state’s healthcare option, and offers a range of services to support family caregivers. These services include health coaching and guidance, as well as assistance with tasks such as housekeeping, bathing, meal preparation, and managing appointments and medication.

To be eligible for the SFC program, caregivers must live in the same home as the person they are caring for, and must be related to that person biologically or through marriage. Spouses and legal guardians are not eligible for the program. Additionally, the person being cared for must be Georgia Medicaid-eligible and must participate in either the CCSP or SOURCE waiver program.

Successful applicants to the new program have the opportunity to receive weekly compensation. Caregivers can also receive health coaching and guidance from Home Nurse’s SFC staff, to help them better understand the needs of their loved ones and provide the best possible care.

The SFC program offers a wide range of services that help improve the quality of life and safety for seniors and disabled individuals. A spokesperson for the company states: “Are you wondering how to get paid to take care of a family member with a disability? You may be eligible to be a paid caregiver for a family member at home.”

