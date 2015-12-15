Brazil’s Largest Medical Cooperative From Santa Catarina Selects HPE GreenLake to Drive Innovation, Transform Patient Outcomes and Extend Reach of Healthcare Services

Unimed relies on secure and scalable private cloud to deliver new digital touchpoints and innovative services to Brazilian healthcare patients

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Unimed Grande Florianópolis, a branch of the Brazil’s largest medical cooperative group, has chosen the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to accelerate innovation and deliver new digital touchpoints and services to healthcare patients across the country.

Unimed Grande Florianópolis – known widely as Unimed Floripa – is a cooperative providing healthcare services within the Santa Catarina state in Brazil. It is the largest of its kind in the country, serving more than 220,000 people in 17 cities, across 20 hospitals, 270 clinics, 90 medical labs, and 1,700 medical doctors. The healthcare system in Brazil was severely impacted by the demands from the pandemic and struggled to cope with the surge in admissions and demand for services. The cooperative needed to rethink the way it was delivering healthcare and accelerated its digital transformation plans to create new digital touchpoints for patients and extend the reach of healthcare provision. To do this it needed to modernize its existing technology environment to support the implementation of new projects, digitize patient records and simplify the sharing of critical data among different healthcare teams.

Unimed Grande Florianópolis reimagined its IT around the HPE GreenLake platform to create a scalable, agile, high performance private cloud with a pay-per-use financial model. HPE GreenLake delivers a single technology environment across all facets of care, from appointment management to patient record access. Its pay-per-use structure ensures that Unimed Grande Florianópolis and its service users get maximum value from their investment and maximum reliability from a single management interface, and a scalable unified solution.

“The performance improvement is undeniable,” said Leandro Morales, IT Infrastructure Specialist at Unimed Grande Florianópolis. “With HPE GreenLake we’ve also seen a significant leap in project activity with a much faster response to new projects and ideas. Previously provisioning new resources could take days and now this can be done in five minutes. It’s a far more agile way of working.”

One example of a new way of working is Doctor-U, a network of telemedicine kiosks. The kiosks, open 24/7, enable patients to contact a doctor and register a range of health indicators, including BMI, blood pressure and heart rate. All interactions with Doctor-U are logged on a patient’s health record. Many of the tasks are conducted via an AI-powered virtual doctor. The plan is to roll out the kiosks state-wide, helping relieve the burden on medical staff, and as a triage for more serious complaints. Another example is a patient app providing access to medical records and appointments, so that medical teams have access to the information they need to work remotely.

In addition to the cost-optimization of pay-per-use, the new environment has also significantly reduced electrical power and space requirements to further reduce overheads at a time when cost is a significant factor in healthcare delivery.

“We are thrilled to have been able to design a system that meets the specific and exacting needs of a leading healthcare provider like Unimed Grande Florianópolis,” said Ricardo Emmerich, managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Brazil. “We embarked on the project knowing that we needed to offer maximum reliability in a challenging financial framework and thanks to HPE GreenLake, we are proud to be a part of improving patient outcomes across Unimed’s healthcare network.”

HPE worked in partnership with HPE authorized partner, Sercompe, to build the system tailored to the unique needs of Brazil’s healthcare system. The HPE GreenLake platform runs VMware and is delivered through a combination of HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen 10 servers, HPE Alletra dHCI and HPE FlexFabric 5710 Switches.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In its final fiscal quarter of 2022, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $936 million with total as-a-service orders growth of 33% compared to the prior-year period. HPE GreenLake has 65,000 customers, powers more than two million connected devices and manages more than one exabyte of data under management with customers worldwide. These organizations benefit from one control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

