Calling all tech enthusiasts and startup visionaries!

DUBAI, Jan 24, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The highly-anticipated Step Conference 2023, the leading tech festival in emerging markets, is returning to Dubai Internet City for its 11th edition on February 22-23, 2023. And trust us, this year’s event is going to be like nothing you’ve ever experienced before! We’re talking retro-futurism, DTC Hub, 1-on-1 investor meetings, Pitch Competition, major tech innovations, workshops, keynotes, panels, debates, live entertainment, food trucks, and so much more!





Step 2023 is the ultimate destination for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike. With Dubai’s reputation as one of the most innovative cities in the world, it is no surprise that the event will be packed with the latest tech features and advancements. The conference promises to bring together the brightest minds in the industry, with talks, workshops, meet-ups, networking sessions, exhibition areas, and brand activations that unite tech minds from all around the world. This is your chance to rub elbows with top entrepreneurs, make meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights from industry leaders. It’s a unique opportunity to network and gain lasting connections with top people in the tech industry, which is an essential aspect of any entrepreneur’s journey.

Over two days, Step will be exploring the latest trends across 6 Content Tracks:

Learn from global influencers in the tech and startup scene with the Start Track , covering success stories, growth, entrepreneurship ecosystem, fundraising, investment, and more. Dive into the latest financial technology trends with the Fintech Track , featuring discussions on blockchain, digital currencies, and cashless payments. Explore the future of transport, smart cities, and AI with the Future Track , featuring industry leaders in transport and autonomous tech. Get the latest global trends in digital marketing, brands, advertising tech, programmatic ads, and more with the Digital Track . Discover the latest tech and lifestyle trends that enhance well-being with the Wellness Track . Join the Earth Track , the newest addition, exploring Greentech, sustainability, impact and the environment.

Step 2023 is bringing the heat with its lineup of industry leaders and innovators in the world of Crypto, Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. This year’s roster of speakers includes Founders and Executives of companies like Morning Brew, Pattern, Velocity Global, and Hotjar. Stay tuned to the speakers’ page for more exciting announcements.

​​Step is currently in the Regular Phase of their tickets, but they are giving our readers a special discount! Using this code (DSC-OYZL), you can buy tickets for an Early Bird ticket price here! If you’re a startup founder, you can apply here to showcase.

Learn more here and follow Step Conference on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to stay in the loop.

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com