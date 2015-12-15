Cassida Pro Announces RevolAIR SR-B1 Retail Cash Room Solution

The world’s smallest, high-volume split recycler counts in a cash and coin register in under 45 seconds

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cassidapro–Cassida Pro launched its RevolAIR SR-B1 during NRF in New York today, which offers ways to standardize and automate cash operations in a timely manner at a fraction of the cost of a back-office recycler. The Cassida Pro RevolAIR SR-B1 split recycler’s low-cost makes cash room automation accessible to all high-volume multi-lane retailers. Its human-centered design and patented approach make open-air cash recycling fast and accurate.





The second offering in the RevolAIR family, the SR-B1, is an open-air recycler that enables retailers to automate cash handling procedures within centralized and decentralized cash operations. The Cassida RevolAIR family of products created a middle automation category in retail cash management, which bridges the gap between a fully automated back-office recycler and the lack of automation in a scale/hand counting operation. The SR-B1 provides users 80 percent of the features of a back-office recycler for only 10 percent of the cost, making it a more economical and time efficient way to process cash. The RevolAIR SR-B1 features i-button technology, allowing unlimited permission-based features and automated workflows.

All Cassida Pro’s RevolAIR split recyclers process and inventory cash and coin and allow for customization of solutions based on individual business needs. RevolAIR is on Cassida Pro’s San Diego-based cash room support platform, offering service that does not require on-site techs. The patent pending RevolAIR enables session-based counting, packaging and inventory recording of all on-site cash registers, tills and drawers, as well as all cash storage, such as safes and change drawers. It is ready to integrate into all banking and back-end software suites and through cellular or LAN API feeds, eliminating manual entry.

Cassida Pro RevolAIR split recyclers are a proven retail cash room solution, with more than 2,500 US multi-lane retail locations currently processing 12 million notes and eight million coins daily. The Cassida Pro’s cash room engineers offer consultation services from discovery to implementation and ongoing product support for any multi-lane business. Cassida Pro allows retailers to manage cash operations in a timely manner at a fraction of the cost of a back-office recycler.

To find out more information on the RevolAIR SR-B1, please visit: https://cassidapro.com/nrf-spotlight/.

About Cassida Pro:

Cassida Pro is a division of Cassida North America, America’s number one brand in business-grade cash processing solutions. For more than a decade, Cassida North America has enabled small businesses to count, detect and process cash. The company has now built an innovative Pro Series brand to specifically serve banking, financial institutions, and larger retailers that require heavy duty, accurate and advanced solutions to meet their high-volume cash processing needs.

All Cassida Pro Series products are developed to solve real-world needs. We work directly with associates, tellers, cashiers and cash room employees, using their feedback and insight to build better, more intuitive products that streamline processes, save time and improve efficiencies in cash handling. Cassida Pro’s lineup of products proceeds to evolve through continued development by our US-based product development team.

