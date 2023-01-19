CITIC Telecom CPC Has a Rosy Start in 2023 with Multiple Distinguished Awards and Certifications

HONG KONG, Jan 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (“CITIC Telecom”, SEHK: 1883), has been well recognized for its dedication to upholding the motto “Innovation Never Stops”, in-depth industry know-how and continuous innovation. At the start of the year, the company has won its first world-renowned honor at PTC Awards 2023 organized by Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC). The team has been honored with “Outstanding Innovation or Transformation Award” for its AI-AR Remote Hand solutions. The company has further announced multiple certifications and innovation awards in recent months, which underscores its professionalism and global standards of services, products and technical talents, and the potential to be ranked as a world-class DICT service provider.

Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC said, “We are very pleased that CITIC Telecom CPC has received multiple international awards and quality certifications for the continuous commitment and dedication of our team, which is also a testament to our innovative thinking and excellence in algorithms and computing. As a pioneer in innovation, we strive to accelerate development, elevate customer experience, optimize our professional and international innovative solutions, expand corporate customer businesses to grow our presence in different market segments, and unleash the limitless potential to create a digitalized and intelligent future with ICT-MiiND strategy and intelligent services.”

Distinguished awards and certifications won by CITIC Telecom CPC include:

— “Outstanding Innovation or Transformation Award” for the AI-AR Remote Hand solutions at Pacific Telecommunications Council’s PTC Awards 2023

— “CMMI Maturity Level 3 Certifications [Defined]” verified by the CMMI Institute

— Won at the iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition 2022 hosted by iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., China Information Industry Association (CIIA) and National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center. 3 accolades namely

Championship in the “Schedule Information Extraction of Email Notifications Challenge”

Championship in the “Information Recognition of Medical Invoices Challenge”, and

the 2nd second runner-up in the “Information Recognition of Nucleic Acid Test Reports Challenge”

PTC Awards Winner as a Sign of Worldwide Accreditation

As a prestigious global non-profit membership organization, Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is well-known in the Pacific Rim countries for its annual conference as a critical platform of the telecommunications industry. The PTC Awards 2023 aims to acknowledge the industry’s remarkable contributions to society and business, and CITIC Telecom CPC has the great honor to receiving “Outstanding Innovation or Transformation Award” with its “AI-AR Remote Hand” solutions for the first time. In addition to the recognition of its expertise in intelligent innovation, this award highlights the outstanding performance of the award-winning solutions against others and the significant contributions to the development of innovation within the industry.

CITIC Telecom CPC’s award-winning “AI-AR Remote Hand Solution” integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies together with CITIC Telecom CPC’s AI algorithmic capabilities and visual technologies, enabling field engineers and remote support teams to collaborate seamlessly for workplace conditions monitoring via AR glasses. Not only can it be applied across industries, but it also unleashes enormous business values and new service experience in multiple scenarios.

Authoritative Certification as a Proof of Aligning with International Standards

Following six months of rigorous assessment and evaluation by its Information Compliance team and Application Development team, CITIC Telecom CPC has achieved the “CMMI Maturity Level 3 Certifications [Defined]” by the CMMI Institute in November 2022, which signifies the company has aligned with the worldwide mainstream models and has obtained international recognition in software development and standardization, process improvement and project management. This CMMI certification is also an essential indicator for constructing IT projects in many enterprises, businesses and government sectors.

As an integration of new practices in software engineering, system engineering, project management, process management and vendor management, the CMMI Maturity Level 3 Certifications [Defined] is a significant milestone for CITIC Telecom CPC in improving its capabilities of software development and management. Looking ahead, the company will continue to enhance its technology and services of cloud, network, intelligence and security for more innovative changes in the ICT industry.

Wins Three Major Awards in a Row Showcase its Innovative Capabilities and Efficiency

In the iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition, a renowned artificial intelligence competition in China, the Data Science and Innovation team of CITIC Telecom CPC has outdone itself to showcase its expertise and advanced innovation capability with three major awards including two championships in the “Schedule Information Extraction of Email Notifications Challenge” and “Information Recognition of Medical Invoices Challenge”, and a 2nd runner-up in the “Information Recognition of Nucleic Acid Test Reports Challenge”.

Held in November 2022, the iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition attracted 32,333 developer teams to participate in the contest that spanned a wide range of areas, such as metaverse, healthcare, geographic remote sensing and digitalization of enterprises. During the competition, each team was required to collect different types of information for each theme, and performed algorithmic analysis and model training to raise the accuracy of information recognition.

As an enterprise specializing in the R&D of technology, CITIC Telecom CPC’s Data Science and Innovation team has been dedicated to artificial intelligence for years, and was able to apply and integrate various neural network models to bring artificial intelligence into real life and workplace. The team achieved excellent results in three major contests and stood out from others with highly accurate and efficient final solutions, gaining authoritative recognition in terms of artificial technology applications and technology integration. Through active engagement in different innovative technology-related competitions, CITIC Telecom CPC is believed to be a company who attaches great importance to R&D and implementation, thereby acquiring hands-on industry experience for higher competitiveness and a sustainable and quality business development.

About PTC Awards

PTC is the leading industry organization for telecommunications professionals with operations in the Pacific Rim. The PTC Awards recognize the contributions that companies are making to help improve connectivity, communication, collaboration, and quality of life for people and organizations across the Pacific region.

About CMMI Maturity Level 3 Certifications [Defined]

CMMI is a world-class process improvement framework that guides organizations in the improvement of software development process and the evaluation of software development capabilities. It was developed by a group of experts from the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University for 4 years. CMMI 3 refers to CMMI Level 3, known as the “Defined” level. It is to standardize the whole software development process with requirements, including research, design, coding, testing. The key is to standardize and solidify the entire process through an integrated project management tool to achieve CMMI level 3 standards.

About iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition

“iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition” is a competitive platform of Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiated by iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. and co-organized by China Information Industry Association (CIIA), which brings together the industry-university-institute power and global developers through various data algorithms and innovative applications challenges, so as to promote cutting-edge scientific research and innovation in AI, cultivate AI talents and facilitate AI ecological development.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.

With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.

With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 60 SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24×7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com

