Coho Partners Welcomes New Investment Team Member

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coho Partners, Ltd. is pleased to announce an addition to its Investment Team, Tony Michalak, a portfolio manager/investment analyst.

“As an experienced portfolio manager and research analyst, Tony brings impressive capabilities to Coho,” said Coho Co-Chief Investment Officer, Peter Thompson. Mr. Michalak will report to Mr. Thompson and Chris Leonard, Co-Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Leonard added, “We look forward to working closely with Tony as we strive to provide exceptional equity investment performance that produces downside protection during declining markets and upside participation in rising markets – where protection and participation meet®.”

As the newest member of Coho’s Investment Team, Mr. Michalak is focused on investment research and portfolio management. He has 14 years of experience in the financial industry.

Prior to joining Coho, Mr. Michalak spent 10 years at Roundwood Asset Management (formerly Alleghany Capital Partners) as Vice President of Public Equity Investment. In this position, he was responsible for making key portfolio construction decisions and conducting fundamental industry and company research on publicly traded equity investment ideas for the firm’s value-oriented public equity portfolio. Prior to this role, he was an Associate and Research Analyst for Public and Private Equity Investment for Alleghany Capital Partners for four years. Roundwood Asset Management was the Public Equity investment group of Alleghany Corporation.

Mr. Michalak graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

About Coho Partners, Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd., founded in 1999, is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2022, total combined assets including model advisement, discretionary, and non-discretionary were approximately $9.4 billion (preliminary). Coho focuses on generating a specific, asymmetric pattern of returns that offers strong protection in down markets and competitive returns in up markets. For more information about Coho and its services, please visit our website at www.cohopartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

