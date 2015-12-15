CrescoNet Announces Full Product Portfolio Shift to SET

SET to Provide Industry Leading Electric, Gas, and Water LTE Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–CrescoNet announced today they will consolidate electric and gas solutions and operations under the Smart Earth Technologies (SET) brand. CrescoNet acquired SET in July of 2021 and has determined the integration of electric, gas, and water solutions into a common offering will provide the best outcome to its utility customers.

Vivek Beri, Chief Executive Officer for Smart Earth Technologies commented, “SET is the right vehicle to provide the groundbreaking solutions in communications, metering, MDM, and DERMS to the electric, water, and gas industries. The CrescoNet and SET teams already work together as a company, but this shift embodies our vision as an organization to deliver a unified solution designed by the best and brightest in our industry.”

SET’s sustainable, scalable, and future ready solutions for electric, water, and gas can be utilized across a utility’s full offering, or for individual divisions. SET products include fully integrated, meter-neutral battery-operated, cellular endpoints and valves, installation tools, public and private LTE networks, and award-winning, flexible cloud-based head end system (HES).

About CrescoNet

CrescoNet is a leading provider of highly resilient and secure, public, and private LTE/5G standards-based advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for electric, water, and gas utilities that will now go to market under the SET brand.

About Smart Earth Technologies (SET)

SET offers a fully integrated meter-to-cash platform to the water utility industry. The system includes solutions for data acquisition, near real-time remote device management, and seamless integration with customer information and billing systems. For more information on Smart Earth Technologies visit www.smartearthtechnologies.com

CrescoNet and SET are both well-funded through Brookfield and Pacific Equity Partners who are committed to economic, sustainable, and environmental advancement in energy, water, and waste management across the globe.

