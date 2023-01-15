Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Dash 2 Trade (D2T) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the D2T/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a world class crypto analytics and social trading platform, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) provides crypto trading signals, predictions and social analytics to help traders make informed decisions. Its native token D2T has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Dash 2 Trade

The ability to make decisions based on actionable insights is the largest factor of success for traders. The trader who is up-to-date with relevant data will be enabled to make consistently good decisions and succeed in the market.

Dash 2 Trade is a world class crypto analytics and social trading platform that makes it easier for investors to make informed decisions. It allows users to access signals, metrics and social trading tools for every type of trader. With the actionable insights powered by the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem, a trader can identify and analyse underlying factors that influence the price of cryptocurrencies.

Signals can come in many different forms and Dash 2 Trade caters to those signals that can have the most actionable impact: listing alerts, presales, technical indicators, social metrics and more. On top of direct actionable insights from metrics, the platform also supports users’ trading journeys. Dash 2 Trade creates that social ecosystem where users can share and actionize different approaches to the market.

Specifically speaking, features built on Dash 2 Trade platform include trading signals that provide buy/sell opportunities in the market, social sentiment and on-chain analysis to spot trending coins, strategy builder and social trading tools that make trading and adopting new strategies easier, bespoke scoring system to participate in crypto presales, crypto listing alerts to benefit from new listing announcements, trading competitions for subscribers, and more.

Aiming to be a world class crypto analytics and social trading platform, Dash 2 Trade strives to provide as much value to its users as possible with actionable trading signals, accessible on-chain analysis and all of the trading tools needed to take advantage of opportunities in the market.

About D2T Token

At the centre of the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem is the D2T token. The Dash 2 Trade platform will be completely powered by the D2T token launching as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum Network. It gives users access to the crypto analytics platform, signals and social trading features.

The total supply of D2T is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3.5% is provided for private sale, 66.5% is provided for public sale, 5% is allocated for liquidity, 5% is allocated for talent acquisition, 5% goes into competition pool, and the remaining 15% is provided for project growth fund and development.

The D2T token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, investors who are interested in the Dash 2 Trade investment can easily buy and sell D2T token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

