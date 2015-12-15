DCS Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering for Uplisting to NYSE American

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023) – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) (“DCS”), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce that it plans to commence the roadshow for the proposed initial public offering of its shares of Common Stock in the United States (the “Offering”). DCS has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to offer 1,850,000 shares of common stock to the public. In addition, DCS intends to grant the ThinkEquity LLC, the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 277,500 shares of common stock. The assumed offering price is expected to be US$7.00 per share of common stock. DCS has applied to list its shares of common stock on the NYSE American.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: DCS or from the EDGAR profile of DCS on www.sec.gov/edgar.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.

DCSI is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCSI is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX (“DCSX”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU”).

For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCSI and the DCSI logo are among the trademarks of DCSI in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

[email protected]

604-630-3072

Mike Zhou, Director

[email protected]

604-338-6485

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company’s financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

