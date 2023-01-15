DevvStream Announces Commencement of Trading on the NEO Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2023) – DevvStream Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol “DESG” at the opening of the market on January 17th, 2023.

Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream, noted, “We are excited to begin trading on the NEO Exchange, which we believe will provide us with increased visibility and liquidity for our shareholders. This is a significant milestone for our company, and we look forward to continued growth and success as a publicly traded company.”

About DevvStream

DevvStream believes that the solutions necessary to reverse climate change exists in the world today but are encumbered by barriers such as lack of financing. The company helps to remove this barrier through the use of carbon credits. DevvStream has expertise in both the voluntary and compliance carbon credit markets. Using this expertise, the company is able to provide non-dilutive capital to enable companies with solutions necessary to reduce or eliminate CO2 emissions in exchange for carbon credit rights. Through these rights, the Company generates and manages carbon credits by utilizing the most technologically advanced, blockchain-based platform. The Company invests in and partners with companies having green technologies that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream’s business model includes mutual collaboration and partnership with Devvio, a leading ESG-focused blockchain company, and United Cities North America, an affiliate of the United Nations with a focus building sustainable and net-zero smart cities and communities.

