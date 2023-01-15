DOCOMO to Exhibit at World’s Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will organize a full-scale booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world’s largest mobile-related exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.

The DOCOMO booth, which will showcase exhibitions and presentations focused on the main themes of 6G, open radio access networks (Open RAN) and extended reality (XR), will also promote international standardization and global business for next-generation communication technologies. Due to the global pandemic, this will be DOCOMO’s the first onsite appearance at MWC Barcelona since 2019.(1)

In the 6G section, DOCOMO will present the coming 6G world and advanced wireless technologies that the company is currently developing. This will include a demonstration of the Human Augmentation Platform to communicate haptic sensations between people connected to a 6G network to enable, for example, a musical student to mimic the exact finger motions of a teacher.

In the Open RAN section, DOCOMO will present experiential content to help visitors understand the concept and structure of Open RAN, as well as progress being achieved to enable multi-vendor telecommunication equipment(2) to be combined in Open RAN, as well as related collaborations with international carriers.

In the XR section, visitors will experience the metaverse filled with music, anime and movies and also a virtual-live system, both provided by NTT QONOQ, INC., a company launched by DOCOMO’s parent NTT group last October to promote XR business.

Through this exhibition, DOCOMO looks forward to globally communicating its advanced technologies and businesses under the company’s brand slogan “changing worlds with you.”

For more about DOCOMO’s exhibits and the overall exhibition, please refer to the appendix.

(1) DOCOMO organized an exhibition in Japan in 2021 and then one online in 2022.

(2) “Creation of 5G Open RAN Ecosystem to Accelerate Adoption of Open RAN by Operators Globally”

www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2021/0208_00.html

For more information, visit www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/0120_00.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com