Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC 30th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens Amid a Stormy 2023 Investment Year

LANCASTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Emerald Asset Management Groundhog Day Investment Forum will be held on Thursday, February 2nd at a new location – The Valley Forge Sheraton – and as a hybrid event, featuring an all-event virtual stream. Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends at the 30th annual event amid the volatile equity markets and an uncertain economy.

Presentations will focus on these key sectors:

Banking & Finance

Consumer

Energy

Industrials

Life Sciences

Technology

Emerald’s team will be joined by keynote speakers economist Dr. Ed Yardeni and James Furey, CFA, founder and Managing Partner of Furey Research Partners, as well as senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

“The Fed, inflation, a possible recession and a cloudy earnings season are among the factors weighing on markets as we open 2023,” said Emerald Chairman and Founder Joseph E. Besecker. “But this uncertainty and volatility can paralyze investors – calling out for information and analysis,” he said.

“We say that the investment year begins in earnest with our annual Forum centered around our local Pennsylvania tradition of Groundhog Day,” said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner. “Our presenters will give our in-person and online audience real-time perspective and insight into the markets’ path forward,” he said. The day’s program will also include an expanded roundtable discussion with Emerald’s small-cap and multi-cap growth portfolio managers.

A full list of presenting companies and presentations by Emerald’s investment professionals, and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/events/.

The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference for investors focusing on domestic U.S. growth companies.

About Emerald Asset Management

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC, and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $3.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth-oriented equity investing and income-oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Leola and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

