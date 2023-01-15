ESV5 Completes Merger with Ninjas in Pyjamas, Accelerated Globalization Process

HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ESV5 E-SPORT GROUP CO., a comprehensive digital sports group in China, is pleased to announce that the Group has completed the merger with the professional Swedish esports organization, “Ninjas in Pyjamas” (NIP), through an equity share swap. Following the merger, the combined entity is named NIP Group, Mario Ho, ESV5 Chairman, will become the chairman and co-CEO of NIP group, and Hicham Chahine, the CEO of NIP, will become co-CEO of NIP Group and continue as CEO of Ninjas in Pyjamas.

With the business plan of the merger, NIP Group will fully expand its overseas business and become a global comprehensive digital sports group covering the Chinese, European and South American markets. The merger is one of the largest cross-border mergers and acquisitions in the global esports industry to date. Furthermore, this means the long-awaited arrival of the Ninjas in Pyjamas brand to the League of Legends Pro League is close – the Group is thrilled to confirm that the former Victory Five squad will finally play as NIP from 2023 onward, and eStar Gaming will continue to operate independently.

As one of the largest and most influential esports groups in the world, NIP Group covers China, Europe, South America, and operates well-known esports brands including Ninjas in Pyjamas and eStar Gaming, with around 40 million followers on social media platforms worldwide. NIP Group now fields teams in a multitude of game titles on PC and mobile platforms, including League of Legends, Honor of Kings, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six:Siege and VALORANT etc. It has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, as well as offices in Stockholm and Sao Paulo.

Specialized in the development of the esports industry, NIP Group focuses on building the digital sports industry chain and operates a diverse portfolio of brands, including MAG Studio, a top-tier events production company in China. Likewise, Shinobi Studio offers content production and esports team management services to Western sports clubs looking to enter the space. Another Group brand, eStar Entertainment, a leading esports talent agency in China, has signed over 10,000 content creators, covering mainstream Chinese live broadcast platforms such as Douyu, Huya, and Douyin.

One of the world’s most legendary esports clubs, NIP was founded in June 2000 and now fields teams in CS:GO, Rainbow Six: Siege, VALORANT and FIFA. With north of 5 million followers, NIP is one of the most well-known and successful teams in the history of Counter-Strike (CS). Its legacy has earned the brand wide recognition in China along with a nickname: the “Faith Team”.

“ESV5 and NIP have been in contact and discussions since 2020, and we are delighted about the union”, Mario Ho said, “NIP has been an esports brand for over 20 years with very high-quality brand assets which helps us in our commitment to become a more popular and valuable global digital sports group. Both parties will fully realize the complementary advantages and resource sharing and fully open the international layout of NIP Group.”

Hicham Chahine said, “We’re incredibly excited to finally complete our merger establishing NIP Group. Our complementary strengths will help us reach a much wider esports and gaming audience on an unrivaled global scale. It all starts today, in the LPL and beyond”. Hicham continues “I think we can now officially say that we are truly the first global esports organization.”

About NIP Group:

