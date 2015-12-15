Fandifi Launches Website to Enhance Inbound Marketing

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 30, 2023) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is excited to announce the launch of its new website, which is designed to focus on an inbound marketing campaign using search intent-driven content. The new website is aimed at helping Fandifi rank itself better with SEO, providing its customers with the best possible online experience.

The new website has been optimized to provide a seamless user experience, with a clean and modern design that makes it easy to navigate. The website’s content is organized for search engines and is tailored to match the search intent of the users. This will enable Fandifi to better engage with its target audience and provide them with the information they need in a timely and relevant manner regarding their favourite types of Fandifi’d content.

“We are excited to launch our new website, which is a major step forward for Fandifi’s marketing efforts. Our goal is to provide fans with the best possible online experience, and this new website is a key part of our strategy to achieve that,” said David Vinokurov, CEO of Fandifi. “We believe that by focusing on inbound marketing and search intent-driven content, we will be able to better connect with our target audience and drive more viewership to the content on our platform as part of our organic marketing efforts”

Fandifi’s new website is now live and can be accessed at www.fandifi.com.

Beta Launch Update

Further to the launch of the Fandifi Beta on November 7, 2022, the Company has undertaken a comprehensive design update to its fan engagement platform.

“Since we went live with the platform, we’ve had lots of positive feedback from a significant amount of end users, content creators and numerous amateur and professional organizations both in the Esports and Sports industries. Those identified items had been put immediately back to our team to streamline the fan and content creator experience. Our UX and UI improvements underway are cornerstones of our scaling plans and thus imperative to providing a platform that’s easily scalable with maximum user retention,” states David Vinokurov.

“We’ve identified additional features which will impact user retention and amplify the network effect engineered into the platform. These new features and functions will be addressed in future build outs. The new design will be rolled out in February so we can continue our growth marketing efforts. Our ongoing discussions with content creators have been progressing well. We’ve been discussing white label build outs, custom integrations and joint marketing efforts. The new website and improved user experience are a small component of the overall vision. Our strength in systems integrations is an asset that leaves me confident in our success both for our organic efforts and key partnerships,” concludes Mr. Vinokurov.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content.

