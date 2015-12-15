Furbuilt Launches New Automatic Litterbox

Furbuilt launches an automatic litter box with advanced features and technology named Catbula.

KowLoon, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – January 29, 2023) – Furbuilt is launching a new product called Catbula, an automatic litter box designed specifically for large cats and multi-cat households. The Catbula is equipped with the Spiral-Seal system, which completely seals in odors. Its integrated automatic packing system takes care of cleaning processes.

Catbula

Catbula allows people to go up to a month without cleaning the product. The automatic litter box reduces litter maintenance by changing the bag and pushing the box back into place every thirty days.

The Catbula is designed with an open design and ample space to allow even large cats to move around comfortably, reducing stress and anxiety. It has an extra-large waste channel and Ez-dump design so that cat waste passes through quickly without getting stuck.

The Catbula litter box has advanced through-beam sensors to provide reliable and accurate detection of people’s pets, even in dusty environments.

Catbula

The sensors use invisible infrared light to detect even tiny kittens safely and securely, with a refresh rate of up to 100Hz.

The Furbuilt app records every use of the litter box, so users can keep track of their cat’s habits and spot any potential issues. The app analyzes the data to help people understand their cat’s health and well-being and alerts users to full litter-boxes.

Furbuilt

About the company – Furbuilt

Furbuilt is committed to the R&D and production of intelligent electronic products for pets. As a group of passionate cat lovers as well as tech geeks, they believe that pets and their owners deserve more intelligent equipment.

Furbuilt’s product is designed to make cleaning litter boxes for large cats and multi-cat families easy and hassle-free.

Potential users can visit the link: https://Catbula.Furbuilt.com/ for further information and updates.

Media Details.

Company: PURPETES TECH CO.Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Contact person name: Yingying Geng

Country: Hong Kong, China

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152698