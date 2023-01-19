Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference (Fireside Chat)

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:30pm ET

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference (Panel)

Panel Title: Prioritizing CRO Spending Through a High-Inflation, Sparse-Funding Period

Date and Time: Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2:00pm ET

Presenter: Celia Economides, Chief Financial Officer

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Fireside Chat)

Date and Time: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:40pm ET

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Live webcast and/or archived replays will be available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. Archived replays will be accessible for at least 30 days following the corresponding event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gritstone bio, Inc.

[email protected]

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

[email protected]

