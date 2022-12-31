Group financial statement and annual report for 2022

Please read the full announcement in the attached files

Attachments

Related Stories

Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results

Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of January 25, 2023

Roche launches COVID-19 PCR test to detect the fast spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant

Nogra Pharma announces out-licensing agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical for Japan for New Chemical Entity topical acne treatment

Fujitsu and Mizuho Bank embark on collaboration for sustainable management information services

Turkish Consumer Finance Company Quick Finans Selects Provenir AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform

You may have missed

Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results

Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of January 25, 2023

Group financial statement and annual report for 2022

Roche launches COVID-19 PCR test to detect the fast spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant

Nogra Pharma announces out-licensing agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical for Japan for New Chemical Entity topical acne treatment

error: Content is protected !!