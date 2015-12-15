GroveC (GRV) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GroveC (GRV) on Jan 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GRV/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a decentralized and secure green crypto, Grove is here to create a healthier and wealthier future for all. Its native token GroveC (GRV) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on Jan 19, 2023.

Introducing Grove

The energy consumption and electronic waste generated by traditional cryptocurrency mining methods has wide-reaching environmental consequences. As the world looks for greener solutions to tackle climate change, the public perception of cryptocurrency hampers its massive, untapped potential to be a driving force for positive change.

Grove is a project that aims to reverse that negative view with its Grove Green Plan and help crypto realize its latent potential. It is the guiding outline for the hybrid ‘green crypto’ blockchain ecosystem and a planet-friendly investment business built to pursue the mission of a healthier and wealthier future for all.

The ecosystem of Grove consists of 3 major components, one of which is GroveKeeper, the digital asset wallet providing an easy to use and secure method for investors to obtain and hold their cryptocurrencies and NFTs. With multiple layers of insurance and access to a DApps browser to facilitate buying, selling and swapping of coins and tokens as well as staking and farming, GroveKeeper will be a platform that maximizes usability while utilizing cutting-edge cybersecurity methodologies to protect users.

There’s also GroveSwap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) utility of Grove. Users can buy, sell, swap and trade various cryptocurrencies across three blockchains with as-low-as-feasible network fees on each transaction. Investors are guaranteed a fast, reliable and safe experience as any project successfully listed on GroveSwap must be audited, interviewed and provide documentation regarding operational wallets and the deliverability of their project aims and utilities.

In addition to GroveSwap, the centralized exchange (CEX) GroveX is another capstone of Grove’s crypto-industry utilities. As a robust, easy-to-use exchange for first time investors or seasoned industry veterans, GroveX will be available online through mobile apps and support tokenomics for listed projects. This makes it more attractive to list on for developers and far more rewarding for the communities that support projects to engage with.

The ‘GreenOasis’ program within GroveX is a unique support platform for Grove’s fellow ‘green crypto’ projects, offering support and partnership incentives that would help eco-friendly but potentially very niche projects receive awareness and attention in the broader market by leveraging the brand name power of Grove.

About GRV Token

GroveC (GRV) is the native token of Grove ecosystem. Its blockchain is a fork of the BSC architecture. With its ‘Proof-of-Stake’ approach, this token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GRV blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of Grove Business profits will be provided for burning the GRV supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.

Holders of GRV are invited to play an integral role through community engagement on future developments within its Digital Asset ecosystem.

GRV has a total supply of 100 million (i.e., 100,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on Jan 19, 2023, investors who are interested in the Grove investment can easily buy and sell GRV token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

