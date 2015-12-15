HERE unveils new service that predicts availability of EV charge points globally

IMAGE_HERE_EV Charge Point Occupancy Prediction HERE EV Charge Point Occupancy Prediction

EV drivers gain greater visibility into the availability of a charge point by the time they arrive for their charge.

HERE prediction ML model leverages GPS probes, vehicle sensor data and correlated historical time/day, weather and traffic pattern data.

CES 2023, Las Vegas – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platform, today announced an innovative new service that predicts the likelihood of an electric vehicle (EV) public charge point being available in the future.

EV adoption has boomed across markets globally, creating extraordinary demand for charging infrastructure and solutions for drivers to plan their charging time more efficiently. Widespread consumer adoption, outpacing EV sales may also create near-term scarcity in charge point availability.

The charge point prediction feature is novel in its capacity to incorporate both EV infrastructure supply and real-world user demand, while factoring in variables such as weather, time and day. This addition supplements our existing HERE EV Charge Points offering that has been deployed globally with many automakers.

HERE aggregates data from more than 90% of the public charging operators. Big data experts at HERE normalize and conflate these diverse and complex data sources to create a dynamic graph model of the world’s supply of public EV charge points.

HERE EV Charge Points’ prediction capability is powered by an applied Machine Learning (ML) algorithm that weights GPS probes, vehicle sensor data and correlated historical time/day, weather and traffic pattern data. This enables HERE to have a granular view of EV charge point user patterns and surrounding traffic conditions. The volume of real-world data provides a virtuous loop of ML training data for HERE to continually improve the prediction service.

“EV drivers are navigating a patchwork of infrastructure, with various plug types, pricing, and little understanding of when a charge point is occupied,” said Chris Handley, Vice President of Dynamic Spatial Content at HERE Technologies. “This feature is focused on delivering a much-needed tool for EV drivers to more confidently plan their day and waste less time on charging.”

HERE helps EV drivers mitigate range anxiety through dynamic services for vehicle range, routing, and charging. With the new charge point availability prediction, drivers can not only experience their existing intelligent routing and charge point POI data from HERE, but also have greater visibility into whether the charge point will actually be available by the time they arrive for a charge up.

HERE location data and software services are used in 170 million vehicles globally. The HERE platform presently ingests live sensor data from an estimated 34 million connected vehicles to power its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connected and automated vehicle services.

HERE has built one of the world’s largest enterprise-grade location data and map platforms. The company combines thousands of data sources to capture and index the world’s road networks and urban environments. The HERE location platform offers software developers and the global automotive industry a one-stop shop for location data, services and software.

