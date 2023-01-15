Indian Manufacturer Saud Gloves Expands Global Reach with New International Supply Plan

Saud Gloves, an Indian manufacturer, announces plans to start exporting its products on an international scale

Kolkata, India–(Newsfile Corp. – January 13, 2023) – An Indian manufacturer of exclusive gloves known as Saud Gloves is pleased to announce the new initiative of exporting its products on an international scale, as it is one of the significant manufacturers of quality gloves in the country.

With the new development of expansion, the company led by managing director Saud Khan has set high goals including making the company’s processes more sustainable.

The step of expansion will cater all the supply needs of gloves on a global scale. The company is set to produce over one million pairs of gloves annually and control the entire production process, from sourcing materials to handcrafting some models, to ensure a high level of quality.

Due to the recent development, company has hired new workforce that is more skilled, and possess experience in industrial glove production. Kolkata is a major center for the industry in India, with the region accounting for over 90% of domestic exports. The Indian industrial glove production industry is estimated to produce around 150 million pairs per year, and the global expansion of Saud Gloves will flourish the business widely.

Furthermore, the expansion will supply the variety of welding gloves, Canadian gloves, rigger gloves, and driver gloves, among others. Kolkata, the hub of the industry, houses the company’s state-of-the-art factory that makes the gloves. Most of the models are handcrafted by India’s most experienced glove makers. In Kolkata, the company employs approximately 50 people and produces millions of gloves every year.

In the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, it is currently discussing the supply of gloves to retailers and distributors there for convenient shipment. Each glove that leaves the factory meets the specified standards to its rulebook and to satisfy the clients.

Saud Gloves strives to facilitates its international clients with safe, industrial gloves, medical gloves, sports & leisure gloves, and sports & leisure gloves at a variety of price points to protect hands from harmful chemicals or getting cut in processes. Additionally, they provide customized gloves for various industries such as automobile, aviation, construction equipment manufacturing, and others. Saud Gloves Managing Director Saud expressed his views by stating about the expansion,

“Saud Gloves is committed to providing its international customers with exceptional service and support, including timely delivery and competitive pricing.” He further added, “Any questions about our products can be answered by our dedicated staff.”

Consequently, the company adheres to a philosophy of only using sustainable processes and is certified to ISO 45001: 2018. The company thrives to turn the company into the foremost glove manufacturer in the world.

About the company

The Saud Gloves manufacturer has been producing quality leather safety gloves for several years. Their mission is to develop the right protective glove for their customers while maintaining agreed upon quality and price points. They offer gloves suited for agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and more. Also, the company has planned to give 30% of profit share to trust.

Potential clients can reach to the Saud Gloves on the following link: https://saudgloves.com/.

