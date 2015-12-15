Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.

All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Matawinie Mine.

Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.

Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2023) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“) is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the “Fall Drill Program”) on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario (“Rockstone” or the “Rockstone Graphite Project”).

The Company has received assays for all of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program, including RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03 and RS-22-04, all of which returned elevated graphitic carbon (Cg) and zinc, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s (“Nouveau Monde“) Matawinie Mine.

Hole RS-22-01 intersected 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83 metres, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33 metres.

Hole RS-22-03 intersected 1.87% Cg and 0.06% Zn over 16.45 metres and 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0 metres, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32 metres.

Hole RS-22-04 intersected 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0 metres, including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0 metres.

Hole RS-22-02 intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2 metres from 198 to 200 metres (as previously announced on January 10, 2023). The hole did not intersect significant graphite or zinc mineralization.

See Table 1 below for drill program highlights and Figures 1 through 3 for core photos from RS-22-01, RS-22-03 and RS-22-04.

Table 1: Drill Program Highlights

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cg (%) Zn (%) RS-22-01 68.17 73.0 4.83 15.68 0.56 including 68.17 70.5 2.33 24.05 0.72 RS-22-03 45.0 61.45 16.45 1.87 0.06 and 80.0 181.0 101.0 3.36 0.13 including 106.0 177.26 71.26 4.67 0.17 including 139.12 143.44 4.32 21.96 0.78 RS-22-04 84.0 98.0 14.0 10.86 0.42 including 89.0 96.0 7.0 17.94 0.60

As previously announced on January 10, 2023, RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole’s final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes. The Company also will initiate 3D modelling the results of the Fall Drill Program, ahead of a planned geophysics program, including a down-hole magnetic survey. The Company also looks forward to sharing the results of its metallurgical program with SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS Labs”) to refine samples from Rockstone to EV battery-grade graphite concentrate.

“The results of the Fall Drill Program have affirmed the prospective value of the Rockstone Graphite Project and have allowed us to compare Rockstone to significant graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde’s Matawinie Project,” said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. “Nouveau Monde has paved the way in terms of the development of natural graphite in Eastern Canada for the production of battery-grade cathode material used in the manufacturing of EVs. Their recently announced offtake deal with Panasonic Energy and Mitsui, a key supplier of batteries to Tesla, demonstrates the potential value of Canadian graphite projects in the rapidly growing North American battery supply chain. We are very excited to continue exploration on Rockstone in hopes of developing a deposit to support this critical sector,” furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Figure 1: RS-22-03 – Core Photo from 138.4 to 155.0m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/152325_335b6e16146bb952_001full.jpg

Figure 2: RS-22-04 – Core Photo from 85.0 to 98.0m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/152325_335b6e16146bb952_002full.jpg

Figure 3: RS-22-01 – Core Photo from 66.5 to 78.0m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/152325_335b6e16146bb952_003full.jpg

About the Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle’s drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

