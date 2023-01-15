Inigo Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification for GraphQL Security and Management Platform

Inigo is the only SOC-2-certified company focused on GraphQL API security and governance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inigo, a platform delivering complete GraphQL API security and governance at scale, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. This certification demonstrates that Inigo has met the rigorous security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AIPCA). Inigo’s SOC 2 audit was performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF).

Inigo offers a comprehensive platform for GraphQL API security and management, enabling organizations to protect their modernized APIs from attacks and ensuring that data is only accessed by authorized users. With its deep discovery and controls, advanced application security features, and robust analytics, Inigo is quickly becoming the go-to solution for developers, DevOps, and DevSecOps teams looking to secure and govern their GraphQL APIs.

“Earning SOC 2 compliance is a major milestone for our company and an important indicator of how seriously we take platform security,” said Shahar Binyamin, CEO, Inigo. “We’re committed to delivering the highest level of data security and privacy, and SOC 2 is a key part of that commitment. We’ll continue to invest in our security infrastructure to ensure that our customers can trust us with their resources and sensitive data”

SOC 2 compliance is critical for any company that handles sensitive customer data. Achieving compliance ensures that Inigo has robust controls in place to protect its systems and data. With its SOC 2 compliance, Inigo provides customers with the confidence that their data is continually protected by Inigo’s platform.

About Inigo

Inigo is a plug-and-play GraphQL API security and governance solution that works seamlessly with any GraphQL server—providing immediate security, compliance, analytics, and continuous delivery to boost API adoption and enable companies to scale with confidence. Inigo offers the best GraphQL experience for developers, DevOps, and security architects by eliminating development, operational, and security challenges via simple-to-use tools. Teams use Inigo to work faster, scale more easily, and prevent vulnerabilities while fully optimizing their GraphQL projects. Inigo, headquartered in Palo Alto, is the only company that offers GraphQL API Security and governance that works with any GraphQL server that is SOC-2 certified.

