Innominds Announces Availability of iNNTACT™

Cold Chain Logistics Monitoring Solution on Microsoft AppSource

Azure IoT service enables Supply Chain Real Time Transportation Visibility Platform for standard and perishable goods.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today at NRF 2023, Innominds announced the availability of iNNTACT™ on Microsoft AppSource™. iNNTACT, optimized for Microsoft Azure™ is a multi-modal Cold Chain Logistics Monitoring solution for supply chains. The real time transportation and visibility platform (RTTVP) provides advanced traceability of standard and perishable goods throughout the shipment lifecycle. Synonymous with unbroken and safe, iNNTACT has been developed with Supply Chain 4.0 and Supply Chain 5.0 principles at its core, providing the industry’s most customizable platform for shippers, manufacturers, carriers, and the retail industry.

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and engineering services company and a Microsoft Solution Partner. iNNTACT is the company’s newest Co-Sell solution with MSFT. Its availability on Azure equips logistics teams across multiple industries involving both perishable and non-perishable goods with IoT-enabled temperature, g-force, humidity, location tracking, on-demand reporting, actionable insights, and shelf-life predictability. iNNTACT is powered by a sensor and gateway fabric, backed by a scalable platform on Azure that provides value-added innovation to operational, analytical and customer facing TMS platforms with visibility data.

iNNTACT offers purpose-built sensors and the ability to integrate with an existing eco-system, including Microsoft’s new Supply Chain Platform. With its Recommendation Engine, iNNTACT provides algorithms that consider air-flow within a reefer to arrive at data patterns, sensor positions and impact on shelf-life.

Quote from Divakar Tantravahi, Innominds CEO

“We are innovating with Microsoft so its customers can become digital natives from the edge to the cognitive core. We provide ready-made solutions along with purpose-built devices and device support to help organizations across industries – including retail, logistics, manufacturing, life sciences and medical – transform IoT from an acronym to real business solutions. iNNTACT a most customizable Cold Chain Logistics monitoring solution aligns with Innominds vision of leading the market with vertical focused point solutions and integrating AI across our innovations. These point solutions enhance and enable Azure-based services so customers can realize new benefits and value of Azure and the multitude of Microsoft offerings.”

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, analytics and data engineering, quality engineering, cloud and DevOps, and security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications. Visit www.innominds.com

Contacts

Ken Montgomery, Global Head – Communications, Engagement and Brand



[email protected]